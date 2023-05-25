"They are offering everybody a job" - Why did Ferrari pursue Lewis Hamilton?

F1 pundit Ted Kravitz recently explained why Ferrari is pursuing Lewis Hamilton and several other personnel from various F1 teams. It was recently rumored that the Italian team made a £40 million bid for Hamilton. Though several sources have debunked the rumor, it is safe to say that the team is trying to gradually change its personnel and bring in fresh talent.

Speaking on the Sky Sports F1 podcast, Kravitz explained how the Prancing Horse is not only trying to get Lewis Hamilton, but they are also offering everyone a job. He humorously stated that he would not be surprised if F1 commentator David Croft gets a job as technical director in the team, replacing Laurent Mekies.

Kravitz later explained how Frederic Vasseur simply wants to create a brilliant team around his drivers so that they can push forward. He said:

"I think Ferrari are offering everybody a job for anything at the moment. I mean it wouldn't surprise me if their replacement for Laurent Mekies, you know, they announced David Croft as their replacement as a sporting director, that would be a good choice! They are offering everybody a job in Formula One.

"Everyone is on Ferrari's shopping list, because Frederic Vasseur says, 'I am going to put together a crack team of amazing people around Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc to make them realize oh wow you know this is incredible'."

Later on, the F1 presenter also stated that Red Bull chief designer Adrian Newey was also approached by the Maranello-based team. Since the team is trying to drastically change their team members, Lewis Hamilton became one of their top picks since he is one of the most talented drivers on the grid.

Kravitz concluded:

"Newey, Adrian Newey, they offered him a job didn't they, with big money. It shouldn't be a surprise, or a story, that Ferrari are offering somebody a job. They'll offer anybody a job!

"They are after the best and the biggest in Formula One at the moment as they seek to rebuild. So it shouldn't be a surprise that they offered Lewis Hamilton."

Lewis Hamilton reveals how he once thought of driving for Ferrari

Though Lewis Hamilton has clearly stated how loyal he is to Mercedes, he admitted that he did think of racing as a Ferrari driver. However, he looked back to the Silver Arrows and felt at home. Hence, he does not want to leave.

Speaking to ESPN, Hamilton once said:

"I thought about and watched the Ferrari drivers on the screens at the track and of course, you wonder what it would be like to be in red... But then I go to my team, to Mercedes, and this is my home.

"I'm happy where I am. I haven't signed a contract yet, but we are working on one."

Lewis Hamilton's contract comes to an end after the 2023 F1 season. Mercedes and the seven-time world champion are currently working to renew the contract.

