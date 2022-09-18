"They have put their bet on a single race"- Ferrari invested 'a bit more' on Italian GP than other races, says Red Bull chief engineer

Red Bull chief engineer Paul Monaghan reckons Ferrari might have targeted a win at Monza a bit more than at other races.

Even though Max Verstappen picked up another win, it was Charles Leclerc of Ferrari who was the quicker driver in qualifying and secured pole. The order was restored in the race when Leclerc, with his two-stop strategy, could not usurp Verstappen, who was on a single-stopper.

When asked why the Scuderia were able to pull off a lap that was quicker than Red Bull, Monaghan said that the Italian team might have invested more at Monza than they do at other races. He said:

“It doesn’t really matter what I think. It’s best to ask the guys next door (at Ferrari) if you want a factual answer. I suspect our neighbours, because of their history and geographical situation, have a bit more invested (in this one race at Monza). Either they have used their resources very wisely in the development, or they have put their bet on a single race. If they want to turn (their engine) up a bit, they can do that."

Meanwhile, Ferrari boss Mattia Binotto said that Red Bull had the advantage in the race, as they were the faster car. The Italian team gambled by putting Leclerc on a two-stopper, but tyre degradation left the team on the back foot. He said:

“The Red Bull was the faster car. If we had gone up against him (Verstappen) with the same strategy, we would never have beaten him. Two stops were basically not wrong because you never know what will happen later in the race. For us, playing poker was without risk."

He added:

"Since the Hungarian Grand Prix, the Red Bull has been the better car. Not on Saturday but in the race. Our tyres degrade faster. They get a better balance than us, and we have to work hard to understand that.”

Ferrari (406) trail Red Bull (545) in the constructors championship.

Ferrari suspect aerodynamics as reason for excess tyre wear

Michael Schmidt from AMuS has said that Ferrari were mystified by their lack of race pace at Monza.

The car suffered too much tyre degradation, which handed the advantage to Red Bull and Max Verstappen. The Italian team feels aerodynamics could have a role but haven't yet ascertained the root cause. The report said:

“Ferrari can’t win anymore. It’s still enough for pole position but no longer for victory. The speed in the F1-75 is still there, but over the distance the red car eats its tyres. That puts all the trump cards in Max Verstappen’s hand. Monza was no exception."

The report continued:

"Even if Charles Leclerc gave the Tifosi hope, it was deceptive. Ferrari suspect the aerodynamics – that the search for more downforce has reduced the working window and thus the scope for set-up”.

It remains to be seen how Ferrari fare in the remainder of the season as they seek a strong finish.

