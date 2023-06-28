"They're continually blown away by him": F1 pundit reckons Max Verstappen's performances have even surprised Red Bull

F1 pundit Nate Saunders recently explained how Red Bull is absolutely amazed by the dominant and faultless performances delivered by Max Verstappen.

Even in tricky and high-pressure conditions, the reigning world champion has easily been able to stay on top and win races week in and week out. Though the team is well aware of great performances, even they are sometimes amazed by how good the Dutchman is.

Saunders recently stated how Red Bull team principal Christian Horner and the rest of the team are blown away by Max Verstappen's pace and consistency. He said on the "ESPN Unlapped" podcast:

"The thing with Red Bull is they... And Christian Horner, when you speak to him, [are] just continually blown away by him, you know, by just the level that he keeps setting."

Saunders gave an example of the Canadian GP qualifying session and how the rain and changing weather conditions did not affect Verstappen's performance at all.

"The race was super impressive, but I think they're actually just more blown away by, in all the chaos of Saturday, the rain, you know, the changing conditions, Max was still comfortably on pole," he said.

"He got through, and there was never really a moment when you thought Max isn't going to make it through. Christian just said he's just got such a handling of those situations that at no point do they ever feel like he's, you know, on the cusp of really dropping out."

Lastly, Saunders mentioned how Red Bull is surprised to see how calm and composed Verstappen usually is, both on and off the track.

"I think they're [Red Bull] amazed by what Max does on track, but I think they're just as amazed by the fact that he has some of these performances and he's so calm before and after."

Verstappen has had a near-perfect 2023 F1 season so far. He has created a massive gap in the drivers' championship standings between him and his teammate Sergio Perez in second place.

Max Verstappen's manager firmly claims the driver's loyalty to Red Bull

Max Verstappen's manager Raymond Vermeulen recently claimed that his client is in a great position at Red Bull and is uninterested in moving to any other team in the near future. He also mentioned how the Dutchman is driving brilliantly and without any pressure.

Vermeulen said:

"Why would Max make a switch now in this situation? We are not interested in that. But it's a small world, everyone and everything talks to each other and we have a commitment until 2028. And as you can see, Max is in the role of his life, driving without pressure.

"Everyone gets the same equipment, and everyone is free to try to beat Max."

It's worth noting that Max Verstappen has previously mentioned the 'Dream Team' and how Ferrari has such a successful history. However, he has often concluded those statements by saying he prioritizes having the fastest car.

