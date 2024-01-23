"They're leading the race, they spin-off": Ralf Schumacher's opinion of Ferrari drivers Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz

Former F1 driver Ralf Schumacher feels that there is a certain unpredictability in the performances of the Ferrari duo of Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz.

The pair have been together since the beginning of the 2021 season and it looks likely that they will sign a new deal with the Italian team that will keep them racing with Ferrari until the new regulations.

Although both drivers have worked well together in taking the Italian team forward, there have been occasions where both of them have made mistakes that have cost the team

While appearing on the Formula for Success podcast, Ralf Schumacher spoke about the mistakes both Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz have made when they are leading. He said:

"You never know what they do. They're leading the race, they spin off or they crash, making silly mistakes which very often surprises me. I think Fred is doing a good job at Ferrari.

"You can see now that the group is growing together a bit better, fewer mistakes, very good pitstops but at the moment I don't see them as contenders."

Ferrari driver speaks on not having a 'No.1' driver policy within the team

Carlos Sainz stated that not having a number one designated driver would be seen as a strength by the rivals as there are two strong drivers within the team. Speaking with AS, Sainz pointed out the viewpoint won't be shared by the media despite being the only non-Red Bull team to get a race win in 2023. He said:

“I think that all the other teams will see it as a strength for Ferrari. I don't know if there will be a side in the media or among the fans that thinks that having two fast drivers together, close to each other, is a negative thing.

“But if you go to the ten main F1 teams, and all the people who understand this sport, and ask them what the ideal situation is in terms of driver line-ups, they will tell you that you should always have the fastest two possible. And that they respect each other and there are no problems. If we are the two fastest it is impossible to know, but we have respected each other.”

It will be interesting to see if the duo can guide Ferrari back to competing with Red Bull in the 2024 season and taking more chances as they did in 2023 to win more races.