“They're in their own little bubble”: Ferrari boss backed to bring ‘change’ and new ‘culture’

Former F1 champion Damon Hill feels Ferrari's new boss, Frederic Vasseur, will break the team's culture bubble, which he believes is extremely necessary.

Ferrari is in a league of their own, and being the oldest team in Formula 1, it is probable that they have a culture within the team; however, Hill feels that it is one of the main reasons why the team's success rate has gone down in recent years. With the new team principal, a Frenchman, he believes that the team will change its way of working and break out of the current culture. GPBlog.com quoted him:

"It's a culture inside Ferrari. The way they go about their racing, the way they meet each other, how they eat. They're in their own little bubble. I think taking Fréd Vasseur will be a big advantage because he doesn't speak Italian."

After Ferrari lost yet another championship in 2022, despite being capable of winning, Mattia Binotto announced his resignation. He had been the team principal for the past three seasons and had been with the team for almost three decades. After that, it was announced that Fred Vasseur, Alfa Romeo's team principal at the time, was appointed as the Scuderia's boss.

He is expected to bring changes to the team's way of working and help them possibly win a world championship, and as Hill believes, it might as well happen with a different way of working.

Hill expecting a 'huge change' at Ferrari under the leadership of Vasseur

As Damon Hill stated, he believes that Vasseur will break the culture bubble. He also made it clear that the team needs to undergo this change. Although he is unsure how powerful the team will be once this happens, he is quite adamant about a major change. He also believes that Vasseur will bring some culture from Alfa Romeo.

"I think Fréd will bring some of the culture from what he did at Alfa Romeo, and we will have to wait and see. My view is that he will make a big change. Whether it's enough to catch Mercedes, because they've been together for such a long time, just like Red Bull, we don't know. To break down that continuity factor that they've got is going to be immense."

Ferrari is expected to have yet another shot at the title. Though many believe that Charles Leclerc will be the one who can bring the team a championship, Scuderia believes that he and Carlos Sainz are strong enough to do that. Hence it was previously revealed that the team will treat both drivers the same way.

Poll : 0 votes