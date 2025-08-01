"They refused Lewis Hamilton for this?": Fans react to Bad Bunny being made a Mercedes brand ambassador

Lewis Hamilton was reportedly not given an ambassadorial role with Mercedes despite his request, which seemingly incentivized his move away from the team. However, just months after his departure, the German giant has brought in three-time Grammy winner Bad Bunny on board to become an ambassador, leading some fans to question this decision.

The Briton joined the Brackley-based squad in 2013 and went on to win six drivers' world championships with the team. Moreover, he initially aimed to continue his legacy at Mercedes as he signed a 1+1 contract with Toto Wolff.

However, it was soon understood that Hamilton was unhappy with not being given a multi-year contract and was even denied an ambassadorial role. This led the 40-year-old to use his exit clause and move to Ferrari over the 2025 season.

Since then, Mercedes has joined hands with various entities for its F1 venture and has now brought in Bad Bunny as an ambassador. Fans have reacted to this movie on social media. One fan wrote:

"They refused Lewis for this??"

Wowzers @NightmareGate1 LINK They refused Lewis for this??

"Mercedes making Bad Bunny an ambassador over Lewis was a choice for sure," one fan wrote.

"Mercedes looked at Lewis Hamilton, a driver who won 6 WDC & helped them win 8 WCC and said we are not making you an ambassador. We have a better option and he’s called bad bunny," another fan wrote.

Fans further shared frustration on the matter:

"My respects to Bad Bunny, he’s been working his tail off for years. But what the hell was Merc thinking disrespecting Lewis like that?!?!" one netizen wrote.

"How many championships does he have," another netizen wrote.

"UNBELIEVABLE," a third netizen wrote."

Lewis Hamilton's move to Maranello caught the paddock off guard due to his and Mercedes' legacy.

How did Lewis Hamilton react to ditching Mercedes for Ferrari?

Lewis Hamilton at the 2025 F1 Grand Prix of Belgium - Source: Getty

Staying at Mercedes for a dozen years and winning six drivers' titles with the team meant that Lewis Hamilton was well integrated with the German giant. Leaving the team abruptly after having signed an extension came out of the blue for many.

This supposedly left the Briton shaken for a bit, as he had to comprehend that he would be a Scuderia driver donning the elusive red overalls, as he revealed in his interview with the TIME Magazine:

"I literally just signed with Mercedes... It was a lot to take in, and my emotions were really high. So I honestly had to go for a walk."

The seven-time champion has amassed 109 points in the 2025 season so far and would be aiming to extend this tally before the paddock moves on to the summer break.

