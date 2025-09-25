“They’ve clearly found something”: Jamie Chadwick on Max Verstappen’s renewed title hopes in 2025

British racing driver and F1 pundit Jamie Chadwick has shared her take on Max Verstappen's 2025 drivers' championship prospects. After the first 17 rounds, Verstappen is 69 points adrift of the championship leader Oscar Piastri.

Max Verstappen has been on an upward trajectory ever since the Italian Grand Prix race weekend (Round 16). During the event, Red Bulls' RB21 performed exceptionally well, and the Dutchman was able to amass a sensational victory. The same thing happened during last week's Azerbaijan Grand Prix race weekend.

Firstly, Verstappen stuck his challenger in P1 in the fiercely contested qualifying session, and then in the main 51-lap race, he controlled everything nicely from the front to secure a fourth win in the 2025 F1 season.

Jamie Chadwick has been left impressed with what the four-time world champion and Red Bull have done in the last couple of rounds, and thus, views the former's title hopes in a positive light. Via recent interaction on the Sky F1 Show podcast, she added:

"It was phenomenal. I think that's obviously where he thrives in those tricky conditions. But still, they've clearly found something with the car, which is great because that's given him sort of a car that he can compete at the front."

"But even when it's tough, he always seems to excel. And that's what makes him, in my opinion, in the current crop, the greatest we have. And I think it's incredible to see. It's interesting now the title fight, because it's a lot of points. He's 69 points away."

"I think there's just under 200 left. So it's a big, big ask, but I would never rule him out, and also, he's not ruling himself out."

The McLaren duo of Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris is currently in P1 and P2, having amassed 324 and 299 points, respectively. Max Verstappen, on the other hand, is in third place with 255 points.

"Everything needs to go perfectly" Max Verstappen on 2025 F1 title fight

F1 Grand Prix Of Azerbaijan 2025 - Source: Getty

While Jamie Chadwick has given her take on Max Verstappen's hopes of amassing a fifth consecutive drivers' championship, the Dutchman himself talked about it post his heroics in the 2025 Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

In line with this, he added the following via an interaction with F1:

"It’s seven races to go and it’s still 69 points – it’s a lot. Basically everything needs to go perfectly from my side, and then a bit of luck from their side I need as well, so it’s still very tough."

With only seven races remaining, the pressure is on Max Verstappen to keep delivering flawless performances. Moreover, the Laurent Mekies-led Red Bull F1 team also needs to make sure that they bring their absolute A-game with the RB21 in all the remaining events. Round 18 on the race calendar is the Singapore Grand Prix race weekend.

