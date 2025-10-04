"Theyre just being bitchy": Fans react to Max Verstappen taking shots at Lando Norris after F1 Singapore GP

Red Bull star Max Verstappen aborted his final lap in Q3 at the 2025 Singapore GP after a cheeky move from Lando Norris on his in-lap. The Dutchman took shots at the Briton during the post-race interview, and the fans took to the social media platform X to react to it.

Max Verstappen looked to be the class of the grid going into qualifying and was the favourite to take pole position. However, George Russell, who had a troublesome practice that included a crash, managed to put a stellar lap together and took the provisional pole position.

The Dutchman was less than two-tenths behind Russell in the final Q3 lap and had a green first sector. However, going into the final sector, Verstappen had a small lockup going into the chicane before the final few corners, and had Lando Norris on his inlap cruising around the track.

Max Verstappen had to abort his lap, was furious with Norris, and gave a sarcastic thumbs-up to the McLaren driver. After the session ended, the Red Bull driver, along with Piastri and Russell, appeared in front of David Coulthard for the post-qualifying interview. When the former F1 driver questioned the Dutchman about the aborted lap, Verstappen replied,

“Well that's what happens when there's someone cruising around 2 seconds in front of you in Q3."

“Who was that?” asked Coulthard

“Well it wasn't Oscar,” replied Max Verstappen as the Australian stood beside him.

Oscar Piastri barely held his laughter as Verstappen took shots at Lando Norris. Fans came out and reacted to the Red Bull driver's post-race comments.

“It was norris LMAOOO theyre just being bitchy,” commented a user

alex @oscgoat @oscarpalmastri it was norris LMAOOO theyre just being bitchy

Another wrote, “max giving norris a thumbs up when driving past 😭”

“Well I love them all for this 😭😭😭😭😭,” mentioned another user

Some fans came out and took notice of Piastri barely keeping it together after Verstappen's sly shot at Norris as they commented,

“Hold it in Oscar…”

◻️ @wokeup3pm hold it in oscar…

“Oscar didnt even try im crying,” commented another user

A user mentioned in X, “Oscar having try not to laugh challenges every race week recently”

Max Verstappen will start the race in P2 next to George Russell. Piastri will start P3, where Lando Norris could only manage P5.

George Russell wary of Max Verstappen's threat at the Singapore GP

Following the question about the aborted lap, David Coulthard turned his attention to George Russell and asked the Briton about the tough competition beside him. The Mercedes acknowledged the threat from Max Verstappen as he said,

“Singapore hasn't been the kindest to me in the past and through my own doing the majority of the time. I'm not going to get carried away with the pole position. Of course it's the best place to start, there's a good pole side advantage here, so I’d like to think that I can hold the lead into Turn 1, but obviously this guy on my left (Max Verstappen) is pretty good at race starts and sending it down the inside, so I'll be keeping an eye.”

The consecutive victories at Monza and Baku have brought Verstappen back in the title fight. The Dutchman is on a different level when competing for a title, as seen in 2021, and given his frustration at Norris, Verstappen will be fired up to take the win tomorrow.

About the author Pranay Bhagi Pranay Bhagi is a motorsports journalist at Sportskeeda with over two years of experience in the industry. Having worked with respected platforms such as EssentiallySports and SportsRush, he has written nearly 2,000 articles covering the thrilling worlds of Formula 1 and NASCAR. Pranay’s knack for presenting unique angles and breaking down complex developments has established him as a reliable voice in the motorsports community.



Armed with a B.Sc. in Hospitality and Hotel Administration, Pranay’s professional journey reflects his dedication to accuracy and storytelling. His deep knowledge of motorsports allows him to anticipate trends, find engaging storylines, and mentor budding writers. He has also spearheaded initiatives to improve content efficiency, including leading workshops and presentations for fellow writers.



When not writing or analyzing motorsport races, Pranay enjoys traveling across India on his motorcycle, watching football, and indulging his curiosity by researching various interests. A devoted fan of Sebastian Vettel, Pranay admires the champion’s perseverance, integrity, and determination to fulfill dreams against all odds.



Balancing a love for both drivers and constructors, Pranay continues to bring insightful, ethical, and compelling content to motorsports fans worldwide. At Sportskeeda, he aims to enrich readers’ experience with his expertise and enthusiasm for the sport. Know More