"This is absolutely superb"- Fans react as F1 reportedly adds South Africa to its 2023 calendar

F1 has reportedly added South Africa to the provisional 24-race 2023 season calendar. According to reports, next season will feature the return of the Kyalami Grand Prix Circuit and the debut of the race in Las Vegas. At the same time, there are reports that Spa and France might be unable to find a place on the calendar to make space for these new venues. The news has taken social media by storm as fans have welcomed the news of the sport's return to South Africa.

• The season will begin on March 5 in Bahrain.

• Depending on China's situation, there will be 23 or 24 races.

• Belgium and France are off the calendar.

• South Africa will be included in the calendar.

• Vegas race on November 18.



One fan tweeted:

“Wow guys! Even though South Africa has issues this is absolutely superb”

One fan tweeted:

"Wow guys! Even though South Africa has issues this is absolutely superb"

Another user wrote:

“I had a dream and it was a good dream hence I’m calling it and I’m calling it now @F1 is coming to @SouthAfrica an positive announcement will be made soon.”

Another user wrote:

"I had a dream and it was a good dream hence I'm calling it and I'm calling it now @F1 is coming to @SouthAfrica an positive announcement will be made soon."

Others were happy with the fact that after being the host of the FIFA World Cup, South Africa will now get the chance to host a Formula 1 race in 2023. One person wrote:

“What a year for South Africa !!! Now let’s host @F1 in 2023”

Many Lewis Hamilton fans were excited about the news as the Mercedes driver has mentioned multiple times that he hopes to see a Formula 1 race in Africa. One fan account tweeted:

“Wow ! Is this really happening @F1 in South Africa #2023 Going to be a long wait still, but so worth it, oh & @LewisHamilton please bring Roscoe along”

Many Lewis Hamilton fans were excited about the news as the Mercedes driver has mentioned multiple times that he hopes to see a Formula 1 race in Africa. One fan account tweeted:

"Wow ! Is this really happening @F1 in South Africa #2023 Going to be a long wait still, but so worth it, oh & @LewisHamilton please bring Roscoe along"

One McLaren fan and a resident of South Africa joked that they would go and watch the race at the Kyalami GP Circuit even if they had to sell their kidney. They wrote:

“See @Xola_Ntshinga racing is in my blood this is my dad in his rally days. I might have to to give up a kidney to afford it but I will be at Kyalami if Formula 1 comes to South Africa supporting @McLarenF1 all the way #F1”

One McLaren fan and a resident of South Africa joked that they would go and watch the race at the Kyalami GP Circuit even if they had to sell their kidney. They wrote:

"See @Xola_Ntshinga racing is in my blood this is my dad in his rally days. I might have to to give up a kidney to afford it but I will be at Kyalami if Formula 1 comes to South Africa supporting @McLarenF1 all the way #F1"

It's fair to say that many fans are happy with the welcome news of the sport's return to Africa.

Belgian GP's removal sparks outrage amongst F1 fans

Many fans were outraged at the suggestion that the Belgian GP would be removed from the provisional 2023 calendar. Spa is considered by many drivers and fans to be one of the best tracks of the year.

One account tweeted the following about Spa's potential removal:

“Spa, it’s a big NO… that’s one track that has made some of us to follow Formula 1 and even motorsport in general. Happy to see South Africa somewhere though”

One account tweeted the following about Spa's potential removal:

"Spa, it's a big NO… that's one track that has made some of us to follow Formula 1 and even motorsport in general. Happy to see South Africa somewhere though"

While it is safe to say that going to new territories like South Africa is welcomed by everyone, whether making this change at the cost of tracks like Spa-Francorchamps makes sense is up for debate. Consequently, Formula 1 might need a rethink in its approach.

