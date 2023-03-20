"This is a car sport, not a driver sport": Carlos Sainz gives a pragmatic response to Red Bull's domination in F1

Carlos Sainz believes Red Bull deserve success and to dominate the sport as they’ve done a better job than other teams.

The Spanish driver believes one team's domination has been the nature of the sport due to the competence of tools available at hand to determine the performance.

Asked if it was worrying for Formula 1 that the season would be over soon with Red Bull dominating to such an extent, Carlos Sainz said:

“I have never been a fan of being concerned of one team dominating. Because if they’ve done such a good job, they deserve it. I mean I wish it was us and then I would get really angry if people were concerned that we are working out in Formula 1. Unfortunately this is a let’s say a car sport more than a drivers, that makes the difference more."

"Although Red Bull have a very strong lineup obviously, but if a car is really good, all the other drivers cannot do much to stay in the fight. But it’s the nature of Formula 1 and we’ve seen it in the past, it’s nothing new. So yeah. And today recovery for Max from 15th proves that they are in another league.”

Revealing that he was not a fan of criticizing the domination of one team, Carlos Sainz commended Red Bull’s success. The Spanish driver wished it was Ferrari dominating but felt it was wrong to be concerned about the future or popularity of the sport if it was just one team dominating.

The 28-year-old felt the Milton Keynes-based team deserved to dominate the sport since they did a better job than their rivals.

Red Bull domination is not a concern for Carlos Sainz but an indicator of where Ferrari need to improve

Carlos Sainz believes Red Bull are in a league of their own but that only shows Ferrari where they can improve and the amount of work they have cutout for themselves. The Spanish driver felt Aston Martin and Mercedes weren’t too far off from the reigning world champions but their own struggles have made it difficult for them to catch up to pace.

Asked if Red Bull being a second faster per lap than everyone made it more difficult for them to improve, the Ferrari driver said:

“I agree, yes. That was honestly not leaving much on the table in the first part of the stint and they are just flying, compared to everyone. The Merc and the Aston is not maybe two or three tenths (off Red Bull) today, but Red Bull in the beginning of the stints have a second (within) like in quali and then it opens up because we deg more even on a good tarmac like here."

"So for me, if anything this just confirms where we need to improve and where the Red Bull is really really dominant right now.”

Pointing out tire degradation as a key area of Ferrari’s struggles, Carlos Sainz felt at the moment Red Bull were a long road ahead for their own team. Speaking to Sportskeeda after the race, the Spanish driver admitted to being surprised by the gap to rivals like Mercedes and Aston Martin.

The 28-year-old finished in sixth place in the Saudi Arabian GP and was followed by his teammate Charles Leclerc in seventh place.

