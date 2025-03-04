"This is what Donald Trump is, a hollow man": $30M worth F1 champion reacts to Meryl Streep's tearjerking speech

F1 world champion Damon Hill has claimed that US President Donald Trump is a "hollow man", blaming him for the US government's immigration policies. The 1996 champion was a prominent driver that decade and raced for teams like Williams, Jordan, and Brabham in his eight-year career. He retired at the end of the 1999 season with 22 race wins and 42 podiums.

The 64-year-old remained active in motorsport and returned to the paddock as a unit with Sky Sports in 2012. In the past months, Hill has criticized Trump's Presidency and his stance on immigration, education, and trade tariffs.

On his latest Instagram story, the former Williams F1 driver reshared a video of Hollywood icon Meryl Streep from the 2017 Golden Globe Awards when she was facilitated with the Cecile B. DeMille Lifetime Achievement award. The three-time Academy Award winner in her acceptance speech insinuated that Trump made fun of a disabled reporter, saying:

"There was one performance this year that stunned me. It sank its hooks in my heart. Not because it was good. There was nothing good about it. But it was effective, and it did its job. It made its intended audience laugh and show their teeth. It was that moment when the person asking to sit in the most respected seat in our country imitated a disabled reporter.

Someone he outranked in privilege, power, and the capacity to fight back. It kind of broke my heart when I saw it. I still can't get it out of my head because it wasn't in a movie. It was real life."

Damon Hill, who has a net worth of $30 million as per Celebrity Net Worth, gave a concise reaction to the speech and pointed blame at Trump, saying:

"This is what Donald Trump is, a hollow man."

Still from Damon Hill's Instagram story (@96f1champ)

Hill left the Sky Sports punditry team at the end of the 2024 Brazilian GP ending his 12-year tenure with the British broadcaster.

F1 world champion provides an update for his future projects

F1 world champion Damon Hill has said he will return to punditry in the 2025 season with the Australian TV channel Network 10 in the season opener in Melbourne next weekend. Speaking with the Telegraph, the British former driver said of his future:

“So I’m doing Network 10 at the season opener in Melbourne. But I don’t really want to traipse around the world just standing around in the paddock. It’s got to be something that uses your bonce, you know?"

It would be interesting to see if the F1 legend will continue with the punditry role in the 2025 season full-time or appear in selective races.

