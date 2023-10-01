“This is exactly what I need“: Charles Leclerc credits Ferrari F1 team boss for guiding him in right direction

Star Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc has opened up about his special relationship with team boss Fred Vasseur, which extends back to his rookie year in Formula 1.

Vasseur has been a long-time ally of Leclerc, having given him his F1 debut with Alfa-Romeo Sauber in 2018. The Monegasque driver was promoted to Ferrari the following season while his Sauber team principal assumed the same role at Maranello earlier this year.

Having known each other for a long time, Charles Leclerc admitted that he exactly knew what to expect upon Vasseur's arrival at Ferrari.

“Fred has known me for a very, very long time,” Leclerc said to The Race. “So, there were no surprises in a way, because I knew exactly what to expect when Fred arrived. And I knew how good he is. Everybody's different. With Fred there's always been a special connection in the past, and also now."

Charles Leclerc praised Vasseur for the environment he had set up at Maranello. He also explained how the team principal dealt with the mistakes he committed on the track, saying that it's exactly what he needs.

“He’s really good at motivating you when you need it, and to calm you down when you need it too. And he's always been very, very straightforward with me."

He added:

“This is exactly what I need - a person that is harsh on me when I'm not doing great, and a person that is telling me that I'm doing good. Which seems super simple, but then once you arrive in Formula 1, and you are a Ferrari driver, not as many people are as honest as that, and it's difficult to find those kinds of people.

“This has been super helpful for me.”

Although Charles Leclerc has had a wayward 2023 season, his relationship with his old ally has only strengthened this season.

Charles Leclerc describes the circumstances that would force him to cut ties with Ferrari

Ever since his rapid rise through the junior racing categories, Charles Leclerc is deemed to be the driver who brings championship glory back to Maranello.

Ferrari F1 driver Charles Leclerc

While the Ferrari prodigy has complete faith in winning titles with the team, he also outlined the situation when he would look elsewhere for championship success.

“I view it in a way that whenever I won't believe in the project anymore, that probably will be the time when I'll have to go away,” Leclerc said. “Because it’s in these kinds of situations that you don't get the best out of yourself, that you don't help the team as much as it needs to be helped.

However, Leclerc plans to drive the Scarlet Ferrari in the future, as he believes the team is moving in the right direction.

“But this is definitely not the case at the moment. I believe in the project as much as I've ever believed in the project before. Especially since Fred arrived. So for now it's clear. Then it's also clear that I want to win. But I believe in this project and I'm sure we are working in the right direction.”

Leclerc is currently sixth in the drivers standings, 15 points behind his Ferrari teammate Carlos Sainz.