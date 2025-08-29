"This is exactly what was said about 2025": Fans react to reports about Ferrari's 2026 project

Reports about Ferrari's 2026 plan revolving around a major emphasis on the car's suspension and tackling tire woes have been taken lightly by fans over social media. The netizens shared how the Scuderia hypes up the upcoming season as their potential to get back to the front of the grid and decided not to pay heed to such reports.

According to the Italian publication, Corriera Della Sera, Ferrari's Technical Director, Loic Serra, is focusing on bringing a suspension revolution for the team's 2026 car. The aim is to stop the front tires' deformation under lateral load, while trying to produce downforce without it having a major impact on the car's other aspects.

However, this report about the Prancing Horse's latest advancement in their car has not taken the hearts of the fans, as they claimed:

"This is exactly what was said about 2025."

"This sounds so familiar...." one fan wrote.

"I don’t trust Ferrari," one another wrote.

Fans further doubled down on their criticism as they wrote:

"Ferrari like to take calculated risks but calculations ain't their thing," one netizen wrote.

"Until I see with my own eyes, I don't think. I'm already delulu," another netizen wrote.

Another fan shared their hopes of Ferrari not messing up another start of a major regulation reset like 2014, as they wrote:

"I hope it's not the F14T."

On the other hand, the Maranello-based team arrived at the Dutch GP with the hopes of Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton taking the fight to the top of the timing pylons.

Charles Leclerc shares his verdict for Ferrari after first day of running in Zandvoort

Charles Leclerc at the 2025 F1 Grand Prix of the Netherlands race weekend - Source: Getty

Though the Italian giant hopes to retain the second spot in the constructors' standings and take on the role of being the best of the rest, the initial signs have not been pointing towards a favorable weekend for the squad. The duo did not score even a solitary top-five lap time during FP1 and FP2.

While Lewis Hamilton had a better time in FP2, Charles Leclerc finished the session down in eighth. Reflecting on the early pace of the SF-25 this weekend, the 27-year-old shared a glum response (via Ferrari):

"It was a difficult Friday, with FP2 going slightly better than first practice, however, we are far off from where we want to be. We have to do everything to turn the situation around tomorrow. I think it’s going to be tough to battle McLaren and Aston Martin who were very strong today. Our main losses are coming from two corners, so we will work on finding a solution for this."

Meanwhile, the Italian team has its best result of third, which it has achieved twice at the Dutch GP since its revival in 2021. Both of these performances came at the hands of Leclerc in 2022 and 2024.

