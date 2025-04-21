"This is f*king Bulls*t": Ferrari boss hits out at Lewis Hamilton critics

Ferrari team principal Fred Vasseur took a strong stand against Lewis Hamilton amid criticism over his sharp dip in performance. The team boss disregarded narratives around Hamilton's decline and deemed it a part and parcel of F1.

Hamilton's unexpected switch to Ferrari this year was met with huge expectations and enthusiasm. However, his performance has not quite lived up to the hype. In five races, the British driver has consistently struggled to adapt to the 2025 season challenger, the SF-25.

Moreover, Charles Leclerc has outperformed Hamilton throughout the first five races, clinching a podium in Saudi Arabia last weekend. Naturally, the seven-time world champion's decline in the red suit has become a hot topic.

Criticism over his age, adaptability and ability to handle pressure has made headlines. However, Ferrari team principal Fred Vasseur was in no mood to entertain any criticism against his driver whatsoever.

Talking to Sky Sports after the Saudi Arabian GP, Vasseur said:

“It’s not dramatic [Hamilton’s decline in form]. We have done five races so far. I know you want to have the big headlines tomorrow that ‘Fred said this.’ But this is f******** b*******t. At the end of the day, we are in competition. You have ups and downs."

Vasseur also added that Ferrari is backing Lewis Hamilton wholeheartedly. The sprint race victory in China was a sign of his potential. The balance of the car, however, is a limitation the Italian team has to resolve, said Vasseur.

Meanwhile, Hamilton also appeared downbeat after his P7 finish in the Saudi Arabian GP. While he congratulated Leclerc for clinching a podium at P3, the British driver had no positives to take from his race.

Lewis Hamilton makes a concerning admission after Saudi Arabian GP disappointment

Lewis Hamilton at F1 Grand Prix of Saudi Arabia - Qualifying - Source: Getty

Ferrari had a bittersweet outing at the 2025 Saudi Arabian GP. While Charles Leclerc finished P3 to win his first podium of the season, Lewis Hamilton settled for P7. After the race, the Brit was dejected as he said that he does not see himself improving much for the rest of the year.

Talking to RacingNews365, he said:

"It was horrible; I didn't enjoy it [the race]. In the first stint, I had massive understeer, and the car was not turning, and then in the second stint, I had slightly better balance. I'm struggling with balance, struggling to feel the car beneath me, but there is no particular thing to say, 'Hey, this is the issue'." I think I will also struggle in Miami, but at the moment, there is no fix. This is how it is going to be for the rest of the year; it is going to be painful."

Lewis Hamilton has scored 31 points in 5 races this season and has slipped to P7 in the Drivers' championship standings. Apart from the sprint race win in China, he hasn't won a single podium with Ferrari this year.

