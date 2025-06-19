“This is the fastest”: Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc in awe of Ferrari’s latest automotive marvel

F1 stars Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc took Ferrari's F80 for a spin around a racetrack. In line with this, a video was released by the Italian manufacturer on YouTube, in which Hamilton and Leclerc seemed impressed.

The Ferrari F80 is a limited production mid-engine hybrid sports car. It has been designed and named to commemorate the 80th anniversary of the company, a successor to the LaFerrari.

Both Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc got behind the wheel of the F80 to test its limits, and during the initial part of the over 3-minute video, the duo added:

"Hamilton: This thing is quick. Leclerc: It's so fast. Hamilton: This is the fastest road car I've ever been in."

The F80 boasts a hybrid powertrain that consists of a 3.0L twin-turbocharged TIPO F163 CF 120-degree V6 petrol engine derived from the Ferrari 499P. It also has three electric motors.

When it comes to performance, the car can go up to a top speed of 350 km/h. Moreover, it can accelerate from 0-100 km/h in just 2.15 seconds. It is also the most powerful roadcar ever developed by Ferrari, producing 1200 horsepower through a combination of electric and petrol-powered motors.

Lewis Hamilton's take on driving Ferrari's SF25 with damage in Canadian GP

While Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc have had the time of their lives driving the extremely aesthetic Ferrari F80, the former in particular, had a challenging outing in last week's 2025 Canadian Grand Prix. Despite his best efforts, the Brit was only able to manage a P6 finish.

During the 70-lap race, Hamilton had damage on his SF-25, which caused him to lose performance in comparison to Leclerc's challenger. In line with how his outing panned out and the damage he was carrying, Hamilton added the following in his post-race interview:

"Yeah, on the front of the floor. The whole front of the floor is basically destroyed on the right side. Yeah, no, definitely to still get sixth with that damage, I'm really, really grateful, so I'll definitely take it. We also had like almost had break failure almost as well, the padel went super long, so I had to manage these breaks for a period of time," Hamilton said, via F1.

After the first 10 rounds of the 2025 Formula 1 season, the seven-time world champion is in sixth place in the Drivers' standings with 79 points. In fifth place is his Ferrari teammate Charles Leclerc, who is sitting on 104 with three podium finishes.

Next up on the race calendar is the Austrian Grand Prix (Red Bull Ring). In the 2024 edition of the race, Lewis Hamilton managed a fourth-place finish driving for the Mercedes F1 team.

