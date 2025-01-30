"This is why you're gifted everything in your life Max Verstappen": Williams sim racer launches vicious tirade against the Red Bull driver

Williams sim racer Jaden Munoz was left fuming and directed some choice words at Red Bull driver Max Verstappen after the two were involved in an opening lap crash in one of the iRacing events. The four-time F1 world champion shares a deep love for sim racing and is often seen spending his time off-track on the simulator.

The Dutch driver also has his own team, "Team Redline," with whom he competes in numerous iRacing events, such as Endurance Racing. It is believed that Verstappen's passion for racing in the virtual world has reached new heights, as he even installed a simulator inside his private jet.

However, Verstappen's antics at Road America in LMDh machinery in the virtual race left a sour taste for Munoz. In a video floating on social media, the two drivers collided with each other before even making the first turn. Munoz, who is part of Williams iRacing academy, did not hold back on his criticisms for the F1 driver and said:

“Look how dumb he is. He doesn't change, ever. He's so dumb. I knew it. This is why you're gifted everything in your life, Max. You're a spoiled brat. You'd be nothing without your father, you'd be nothing. You'd be a nobody. He's such a f****ng idiot.”

Verstappen's sim racing ventures often collide with real-world racing as was the case during the 2024 Imola GP when the former had to compete in both races on the same weekend. However, he ended up winning both but still drew some criticism for his late-night activities on the sim.

Max Verstappen chimes in on how sim racing helps him in F1

Red Bull driver Max Verstappen believes that racing on the simulator in the iRacing events keeps him "sharp" for F1.

Speaking with Daily Sport, the 27-year-old reflected on the topic and said (via GPBlog):

"Honestly, it keeps me sharp. In my opinion, you're doing the same thing as F1. Of course, hitting the wall doesn't hurt but everything else in terms of overtaking, defending, pit stops, strategy, and working on setup - there are so many similarities with sim racing. Naturally, I like to win in real life but also in the virtual world."

"If you look at the real racing world, it's mainly dominated by a few countries. With a competition like this, it doesn't matter where you're from in the world. Anything is possible. That's why it's great to see all these countries represented. It gives you a chance to be competitive from wherever you are in the world," he added.

Max Verstappen has bold plans for his sim racing adventures through his Team Redline, one of them being bringing the talents in the virtual world to real-world racing in the future.

