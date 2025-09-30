"This is not good but this is F1": Ex-F1 star gives reality check to Jack Doohan as Alpine return chances fade

Australian F1 prodigy Jack Doohan came into the 2025 season as Pierre Gasly’s teammate and formed Alpine’s driver lineup. However, Doohan was replaced by Franco Colapinto midway through the 2025 season. Former F1 driver Giancarlo Fisichella recently came out and gave a reality check about the Australian’s F1 return chances.

Alpine signed Jack Doohan as the reserve driver for the 2024 season, but the Australian never got a chance to race that year. With Esteban Ocon leaving for Haas, Doohan was announced as Pierre Gasly's teammate coming into the current season.

However, the 22-year-old failed to impress and didn't score a single point in the first five races, with teammate Gasly taking the whole load of scoring points for the team. Doohan retired at the sixth race in Miami, and Alpine Boss Flavio Briatore decided to put Franco Colapinto in the Australian’s seat.

However, Colapinto didn't have it easy either and was competing on a one-race basis. Former Renault F1 driver Giancarlo Fisichella, who raced under Flavio Briatore, came out and detailed a tough roadmap for Doohan to make an F1 comeback.

“Getting in F1, starting the season and then getting replaced. It's never nice to be in that situation. It's a difficult situation and it will be difficult for Doohan to come back again. This is not good but this is F1. Unfortunately, it has always been like this,” said Fisichella (via aceodds.com)

“There are just 20 seats in the world and you cannot make mistakes. You cannot be slower than your teammate. There are a lot of reasons for it,” he added

Flavio Briatore recently claimed Franco Colapinto and Paul Aron as Alpine's options for the upcoming season and failed to mention Jack Doohan as one.

“It's between Franco and Paul”: Flavio Briatore on Alpine's options for the 2026 F1 season; Jack Doohan not on the Italian's list

While Pierre Gasly has consistently been performing in the Alpine, the second driver has been a bit of an issue. Jack Doohan failed to score any points in the six races he raced for Alpine, and Franco Colapinto has also failed to score since making his debut for the team at Imola.

With Alpine becoming a Mercedes customer team for 2026 and the new regulations on the horizon, Flavio Briatore was questioned about the second Alpine seat and who the drivers are in the race for it. He said,

“It's between Franco and Paul. Paul is a very nice guy, a very quick driver as well. And I need to understand what is the best for the team, you know?” (via The Race)

“I mean, I don't have any interest with anybody. Before the people were driving me mad [by complaining] because I was managing 50% of the drivers [on the grid]. Now, I don't manage anybody. I don't care. I don't have any interest. My only interest is to try to take in the team the best driver available and do the best job with us. It is as simple,” he added

Jack Doohan doesn't have many available options for the 2026 season, as most seats are already filled, or teams like Red Bull already have multiple young drivers lined up to fill the seat.

