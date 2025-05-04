"This is not good teamwork": Lewis Hamilton furious at Ferrari for not switching positions with Charles Leclerc

Lewis Hamilton was knocked out in Q2 for qualifying for the Miami Grand Prix and started the race behind his teammate, Charles Leclerc. However, a Virtual Safety Car helped the Briton get back into the race as he was on a fresher set of tires behind his teammate and shared his frustration on how Ferrari's indecisiveness to not allow him to pass Leclerc was not good teamwork.

The Monegasque has been the lead driver at the Scuderia since the start of the season. Despite not starting the Sprint race after crashing out on the reconnaissance lap, Hamilton's P3 finish was unable to leapfrog Leclerc in the standings.

Moreover, the 40-year-old had a troubling qualifying session as he was knocked out in Q2, and Charles Leclerc was the sole Ferrari driver in Q3. He started the race in P8, four spots ahead of Lewis Hamilton. But an opportunistic VSC helped the latter get back into the game.

When the VSC ended, he soon found himself stuck behind the 27-year-old. Hamilton made several calls over the radio to swap him over so he could go hunt down Kimi Antonelli, but the Scuderia urged him to stay behind his teammate, leading the seven-time champion to share his disappointment on the radio:

"This is not good teamwork. That's all I'm gonna say."

Ultimately, Hamilton finished one spot behind Leclerc in eighth place at the Miami Grand Prix.

Lewis Hamilton admits he is struggling with the Ferrari SF-25

Lewis Hamilton at the F1 Grand Prix Of Miami - Source: Getty

While the two Ferraris fought each other for the lower points-paying positions, Lewis Hamilton's race was helped with the VSC mid-way through the race. Talking about how he's been struggling with the Ferrari and is not even quick enough to get into Q3, the 40-year-old said (via Formula 1):

"We’ll keep trying, we’re only six races in, but we’re struggling big time. We’re trying our hardest not to make big set-up changes, but no matter what we do, it’s so inconsistent every time we go out."

"We’ve got problems with brakes, we’ve got problems with this instability that we’re struggling with. We’re just generally not quick enough – just to get into Q3 is tough for us at the moment, and once you’re then on that backfoot it’s hard to pick up those points."

On the other hand, after his final complaints, the Italian giant finally acceded to Lewis Hamilton's requests. The Briton was then released into the fresh air to possibly overtake Antonelli for P6.

However, he was unable to make major inroads into the youngster up ahead. This allowed Leclerc to claw back and Ferrari then made another driver swap. In the end, Hamilton had to fend off Carlos Sainz to secure eighth place.

