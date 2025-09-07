“This is good for us”: Lewis Hamilton’s Ferrari boss comments on his Monza qualifying

Fred Vasseur was pleased with Lewis Hamilton's heroics in the 2025 Italian GP qualifying session. In line with this, the Ferrari boss asserted that it was good to see Hamilton matching his teammate Charles Leclerc.

Lewis Hamilton has not had the best of times driving the SF-25, but since arriving in Monza, he has shown decent pace. In yesterday's qualifying, he was pretty much neck and neck with Charles Leclerc in the sessions, and when it came to the final dash in Q3, the former ended up in P5 with Leclerc in P4. The Brit managed a time of 1:19.124 in comparison to Leclerc's 1:19.007.

With the seven-time world champion showing some strong pace, Fred Vasseur came up with an upbeat take via the post-session interviews and added the following:

"He was there all the quali. They are matching together and this is good for us because it’s also pushing each other. Starting P10 is not the absolute dream but I’d rather start in P10 in Monza than Monaco."

As indicated above (quotes), Lewis Hamilton will start the upcoming Italian GP from P10 on the grid, despite ending Saturday's qualifying in P5. Hamilton has a 5-place grid penalty for a yellow flag infringement during last week's Dutch Grand Prix race weekend.

Hamilton will start the race behind the lights of two-time champion Fernando Alonso (P8) and Red Bull driver Yuki Tsunoda (P9).

Lewis Hamilton's take on his 'solid qualifying' in Monza

F1 Grand Prix of Italy - Source: Getty

While Fred Vasseur showered praise on Lewis Hamilton following his performance in qualifying in Imola, the latter also shared his views on the same. In line with this, Hamilton deemed his outing in the fiercely contested qualifying session as 'solid'.

Via a post-session interaction with Formula 1, he came up with an in-depth analysis and added the following:

"I think it’s generally been a better weekend. It was definitely a solid Qualifying. I felt like I got pretty much most that I wanted out of it. think at the end, the last lap… the last lap just never is as good as you hope it’d be, and that’s something I’ve got to work on for sure with the balance that I have with the car. Otherwise, it was okay."

While stressing on today's main race as a Ferrari racing driver in Monza, he added:

"I’m so excited. Every time I get on track it’s just crazy. You get to Turn 1 and you see the crowd left and right, and they jump to their feet, so the support is like nothing I’ve ever seen."

With Lewis Hamilton starting from P10 in a fast SF-25, he could be seen making quite a few overtakes in the first few laps of the Italian GP. It will be important to manage a clean getaway from the P10 grid slot.

