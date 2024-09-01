Charles Leclerc's victory at the 2024 Italian Grand Prix enthralled every Tifosi and F1 fan, and Mercedes was no different. The Silver Arrows, following Ferrari's Monza conquest, showed true sporting spirit and hailed the Prancing Horse on social media.

Leclerc overcame all deficits to win at Monza, his second win at the venue following Ferrari's strategic masterclass. The Prancing Horse set the Monegasque driver with one pit stop strategy, and it worked out perfectly for the driver and the team.

Expand Tweet

Trending

Leclerc started his race from P4 after an underwhelming qualifying on Saturday, but the combined efforts from the driver and team earned them the all-important and much-needed victory. As the race win sent the Tifosi into raptures, it brought out appraisals from Mercedes, their staunch rivals from the last decade.

Expand Tweet

The official X handle of the Silver Arrows quote-tweeted a tweet from Formula 1, and wrote:

"No matter what your team, no matter what your country, this is goosebumps every time. Auguri to our friends and rivals @ScuderiaFerrari."

Scuderia Ferrari returned the favor as they thanked them for the gesture. They wrote 'Thank you so much, guys' in Italian.

"Grazie mille ragazzi."

Widely regarded as favorites to win the race, McLaren's Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris finished the race in P2, and P3, respectively. However, it wasn't a day to remember for the Brackley team as their drivers finished their day in P5, and P7.

Lewis Hamilton and George Russell explained Mercedes' Monza day out

Lewis Hamilton of Great Britain and Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team. Source: Getty Images

Following an underwhelming performance by Mercedes at Monza, Lewis Hamilton and George Russell expressed their disappointments in the post-race interview. While Hamilton complained about the poor pace, Russell pointed out the lack of performance.

"I think the only positive is that we had good reliability, but everyone around us had good reliability. I didn't have the pace, and I don't know why," Hamilton said.

"I don't know what's going on in F1. There are those with performance and those without performance, who don't know what's going on," Russell, Hamilton's teammate, added.

Despite starting from P3, George Russell lost four places to finish in P7, ahead of Red Bull's Sergio Perez. Hamilton, however, gained a place from Russell's drawback and finished in P5.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback