"This guy is such a sore loser": When Lewis Hamilton cost young Red Bull driver a possible win 

Lewis Hamilton and Alex Albon were involved in a collision at the 2020 Austrian GP that sent the former Red Bull driver spinning in the gravel and denied him the opportunity to get his first race win.

After a late safety car in Speliberg caused by Kimi Raikkonen's retirement, both Mercedes drivers Valtteri Bottas and Lewis Hamilton decided to stay out on used tires. Albon and many others behind them put on new tires during the safety car period.

The Thai driver made his way to the grid, overtaking some crucial cars and was challenging the then six-time world champion for P2 with a few laps to go when they collided. Albon had some choice words for the F1 icon on team radio, calling him a 'sore loser':

"This guy is such a sore loser."

The incident meant that Albon finished the race last while the Briton received a five-second penalty and came home in P4.

“It’s not been a great weekend for me, and yesterday was entirely my fault" - Lewis Hamilton

While analyzing his race, Lewis Hamilton accepted his mistake and took full blame for the clash with Albon. Interestingly, both drivers had a similar incident in Brazil in 2019, when the Mercedes driver again denied Albon the chance to stand on the podium.

Speaking to F1.com, he said:

“Of course, it’s not been a great weekend for me, and yesterday was entirely my fault. It was a bit odd today, to all of a sudden get the [grid] penalty but that didn’t destabilize me, it just encouraged me to go out and drive as best I could - and I feel like I did."

"Obviously, I had a great pace to catch up with Valtteri and then a really unfortunate situation with Alex. I can’t believe we came together again. It really felt like a racing incident. But either way, I’ll take whatever penalty they feel I deserve and move forward.”

While explaining the problems in his car during the race, Lewis Hamilton said:

“I really don’t know what all the problems are, obviously. They told us to stay off the kerbs, I don’t know whether they’re going to be able to fix it in three days or four days but I wouldn’t put it past my team, they’re such intelligent and hard-working people."

Alex Albon would eventually get his first podium in the sport later on in Mugullo in 2020 following a chaotic race.

