"This was where I felt it most" - Daniel Ricciardo looks back at missing the F1 Australian GP last season

Visa Cash App RB driver Daniel Ricciardo claimed that he missed the sport the most in Melbourne last year when he watched the track action from the pitwall.

Ricciardo sat out the first half of the 2023 season after being dropped by McLaren at the end of 2022. The Australian then joined Red Bull as their reserve driver before making the jump to its sister team in the second half.

Ricciardo was seen sitting on the pitwall of the Austrian team last year and it was the first time he had missed his home race at the Albert Park Circuit since 2012.

While appearing in the pre-race press conference, Daniel Ricciardo addressed the pain he felt not racing at the Australian Grand Prix last year.

"Yeah, it was. I mean, I remember being on the pit wall here," he said. "It was my first race attending and I was watching the cars and there was that, yeah, certainly a bit of envy as I saw them all pull out of the garage.

"I kind of knew already that I wanted to do it again. But yeah, this was where I felt it most. And then every race I went to after that, I was, 'OK, I'm ready'."

Daniel Ricciardo chimes in on his approach for the 2024 season

Daniel Ricciardo stated that he has been focusing on one weekend at a time since making his comeback into the sport in late 2023.

As quoted by the aforementioned source, the RB driver spoke about the change in mindset after he claimed that "the sport for me was kind of nearly taken away". He said:

"I just approach every weekend now one by one. You know obviously, a year ago there was no guarantee I would be back here. That kind of long-term vision or long-term way of thinking is just not where I'm at.

"So right now it's really focused on where I am, Visa Cash App RB. We've got a big task ahead. Try to do what I can there. Try to kick some butt and then see where the wind takes me."

Daniel Ricciardo added that it would be a wonderful full circle moment for him if he got the chance to race for Red Bull in his career once again. However, the Aussie was grounded whilst commenting on the topic as he believed that his potential move to the world champions was 'just stories'.