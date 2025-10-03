"This isn't Lando Norris, it's Max Verstappen": Will Buxton on the Dutch driver's chances to win the 2025 F1 Drivers championship

Motorsports journalist Will Buxton claims Max Verstappen has a positive chance of winning the Drivers' Championship this season after clinching consecutive victories post the summer break. Comparing his performance to Lando Norris, Buxton mentioned that Verstappen has the ability to turn the tables around.

Red Bull wasn't the most competitive team initially this season, which opened up the way for McLaren to dominate the grid, taking a clear lead in the Constructors' Championship. However, Verstappen still managed to deliver four race wins so far this season. Moreover, Oscar Piastri's crash at Baku blew open the championship for both Norris and Verstappen, sitting in second and third place, respectively.

There was a similar case last year when Max Verstappen led the championship and Lando Norris sat in second place. Many claimed that there was a realistic chance for Norris to win his first title; however, he didn't manage to score enough points for it. But Will Buxton feels that the challenge wouldn't be very difficult for Verstappen, speaking on The Fast And The Curious podcast, he said:

"Lando had two thirds of a season to overcome. That kind of a deficit couldn't do it," he said in context to the 2024 season. "But this isn't Lando, this is Max, and Max can do the impossible."

He further explained that another driver error from Oscar Piastri or a team decision from McLaren could put Verstappen at an advantage.

"And all it's going to take is, you know, another Piastri implosion. Or for McLaren to start getting freaked out about team orders or whatever it might be. And start handing these points over to Max."

McLaren is known for their team orders to drivers. One such example was recently seen in Monza when the team asked Piastri to swap places with Norris because the latter had a slow pit stop.

Will Buxton comments on Max Verstappen's performance in Singapore

Max Verstappen heads into an unconquered territory next. The Singapore GP is the only race on the current calendar where the Dutch anthem hasn't been played for Verstappen. His best finish on the track was last year, a P2 right behind Lando Norris.

There have been several issues with Red Bull on the track in recent years. The layout and the bumpy roads around Marina Bay don't align well with the car's ability, leaving Verstappen without a victory.

However, Will Buxton feels that if the Dutchman manages to win on the track this year, he would have a greater chance of winning the championship.

"If he can perform at Singapore, which has always been a bogey track for him, it's the only one on the calendar that he's not won at, then, I think there's a very serious chance," Buxton added.

There is currently a 69-point gap that divides Max Verstappen and Oscar Piastri in the championship standings. With seven races to go this season, the title race could get more interesting between the top three.

About the author Gunaditya Tripathi Gunaditya is one of Sportskeeda’s more experienced F1 and NASCAR journalists, having authored over 2,500 posts that have garnered over 4 million reads. He has been in this field for over four years and holds a degree in journalism.



When it comes to reporting, he is extremely meticulous with his research and tries his best to analyze every topic in its entirety before filing his story. Gunaditya does so by closely following veterans in the motorsports journalism arena and attempts to understand perspectives without personal bias to ensure his stories are accurate and reliable.



He is an old-schooler with respect to F1 as his favorite driver is Michael Schumacher due to the legendary driver’s adrenaline-fueled racing style, aggressive approach, and the resilience he showed early in his career. Understandably, his favorite constructor is Ferrari.



Apart from F1, Gunaditya's interest lies in football, and he is a keen fan of FC Barcelona and Argentina, and is also immensely interested in art and films. One can say he wears many hats, as he is also a musician. Know More