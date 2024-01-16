"This legit gave me goosebumps": Fans react to McLaren's pre-season video after an impressive 2023 season

Fans were impressed by the new inspirational video released by the McLaren F1 team on their social media platforms ahead of the 2024 season.

The Woking-based team dropped a new promotional video featuring their rollercoaster 2023 season which started with the struggles of the team and everyone writing them off. The team made a remarkable recovery through in-season development which saw them finish P4 ahead of the high-flying Aston Martin in the Constructor's Championship.

The video, titled '2024. Whatever it Takes', showcases McLaren's plans heading into the new season and what the fans can expect from them this year.

Expand Tweet

F1 fans took to social media to give their reactions to the video, with one fan claiming that he got goosebumps by watching the video, saying:

"This legit gave me goosebumps!!"

Expand Tweet

Here are some more reactions:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

McLaren team boss on his approach to leading the team

McLaren F1 team principal Andrea Stella had a pretty successful first season in his new role. The Italian applied a simple approach to his leadership and was blunt and honest about his expectations from the team.

Speaking with Motorsport.com, Stella points out that the approach is pretty simple as he does not believe in creating stories and states clear facts. He said:

"I have a very simple strategy: just say things as they are. It’s very simple. It puts you in a solid place. If you try to create stories that don’t reflect reality, that will allow you to get away with it for the short term, but it’s not creating foundations. If we want to create foundations we need to just stick with what we know, stick with what we think is true.

"Eventually I would rather say, ‘I cannot share this because I don’t want to give it away to our competitors or because it’s sensitive, or simply because I’m uncertain and I don’t want to offer an opinion just to show that I can talk about anything’. I’d rather say [nothing]."

It will be fascinating to see if the team can progress further in the 2024 season under the leadership of Stella and become the closest challenger to Red Bull from the off.

The McLaren F1 team would also hope to register a win or two this year for both Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri and get more than seven podiums which they achieved in 2023.