F1 fans were raging after former F1 world champion Jacques Villeneuve picked Fernando Alonso ahead of Lewis Hamilton as the better driver. Alonso and Hamilton have been in the conversation of being the best on the grid for close to two decades.The pair were even teammates for a year in the sport when the Brit made his debut with McLaren alongside the then two-time reigning F1 world champion Alonso in 2007.The rivalry got heated during their time as teammates and ultimately resulted in Alonso leaving the British team after finishing level on points with the rookie. Since then, Lewis Hamilton has gone on to win seven world titles while Fernando Alonso has not managed to win another one.While appearing on the Red Flags podcast, Jacques Villeneuve picked Alonso as the better overall driver over Hamilton and said:“I will put Alonso because Hamilton has too many downs. Even though he’s got all the championships, it’s not the quantity of championships. If you look at every season, there’s always been two, three, four races where he was completely disappearing.&quot;“Then suddenly he woke up again and started winning again. Too many of those championships were in cars that even Bottas would have won the championship if Hamilton had not been there.&quot;F1 fans took to social media to give their reactions to the 1997 world champion's comments on X, with one fan saying:&quot;This is like saying Beckham is better than Messi.&quot;&quot;Coming from the man who only won a title at all because Damon Hill left Williams and Schumacher lost the plot in the last race.&quot;&quot;Jacques has the credibility of a bowl of curdled milk. Why is he still getting airtime?&quot; asked a fan.Here are some more reactions:&quot;The man is a clown dancing in the square for attention, nothing more. I don't even like Hamilton that much but this take is laughable,&quot; said a fan.&quot;Alonso has 'disappeared' for 12 whole seasons,&quot; wrote a fan.&quot;The desperation,&quot; said another.Lewis Hamilton and Fernando Alonso scored 109 points each and finished a point behind eventual champion Kimi Raikkonen in the 2007 season.Former F1 world champion analyzes Lewis Hamilton's progress at FerrariFormer F1 world champion Jacques Villeneuve stated that Lewis Hamilton was slowly making Ferrari his own as he was &quot;putting his foot down&quot;.Speaking with F1.com, the Canadian reflected on Hamilton's progress and said:“Lewis is slowly but surely putting his foot down, making this his team. That is very important for what’s coming next. He’s getting in a more comfortable place for himself. He has a lot of experience, he knows what it takes, and he’s biding his time.&quot;Lewis Hamilton has outqualified his teammate Charles Leclerc in three of the last four races, but has finished ahead of him just twice this year.