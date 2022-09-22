"This a little too much; They all race for money"- Fans react to 2023 F1 calendar

F1 has released a provisional 24-race calendar for next season, which has far from enthused fans.

The number of races has been criticised by fans and media alike. With an increased number of races, it means an increase in the number of weeks team crews and media will have to travel. It will also increase the operational cost teams will have to undertake as well.

Following the announcement of the 24-race calendar, fans let their feelings known. Here are some of the reactions on Twitter:

"I love F1, but isn’t this a little too much? Also we could get rid of a few on this calendar like Qatar and some other of these “fine” countries… just saying #f1"

"I love F1, but isn't this a little too much? Also we could get rid of a few on this calendar like Qatar and some other of these "fine" countries… just saying #f1"

"Far too many races, plus oppressive regimes are ok if they pay you enough."

"Far too many races, plus oppressive regimes are ok if they pay you enough."

"They all race for money buddy"

"That’s actually pretty sad. Africa has so many tracks why can’t they just pick one like the one in South Africa im with u. There should be a track in Africa instead of boring US ones"

"That's actually pretty sad. Africa has so many tracks why can't they just pick one like the one in South Africa im with u. There should be a track in Africa instead of boring US ones"

"How many more races they going to add any more and they will have no time for a of season"

"How many more races they going to add any more and they will have no time for a of season"

"The only questions is Will CCP China Remove it’s Zero Covid Policy and Reopen the World by end of 20th Congress Next Month? It Should Stop Using Formula 1 Chinese Grand Prix Calendar Indefinitely if China Continue its Zero Covid Policy!"

"The only questions is Will CCP China Remove it's Zero Covid Policy and Reopen the World by end of 20th Congress Next Month? It Should Stop Using Formula 1 Chinese Grand Prix Calendar Indefinitely if China Continue its Zero Covid Policy!"

"F1 fans: we want the sport to be more environmentally friendly and sustainable...F1: okay cool but what if we travel across 4 different continents within 2 months including travelling to 2 of those continents twice within that time period..."

Anna || 31ST WIN 🔥 @chestappening @fia



F1: okay cool but what if we travel across 4 different continents within 2 months including travelling to 2 of those continents twice within that time period... 🙃 @F1 F1 fans: we want F1 to be more environmentally friendly and sustainable...F1: okay cool but what if we travel across 4 different continents within 2 months including travelling to 2 of those continents twice within that time period... 🙃 @fia @F1 F1 fans: we want F1 to be more environmentally friendly and sustainable... F1: okay cool but what if we travel across 4 different continents within 2 months including travelling to 2 of those continents twice within that time period... 🙃

"The presence of 24 races is evidence of growth and appeal of the sport" - FIA president on 2023 F1 calendar

The 2023 calendar is a provisional one, as there's a cloud hanging over the race in Shanghai.

There could be a possibility that the calendar ends up being 23-race long. Announcing the 2023 calendar, FIA president Ben Sulayem hailed the sport's growing global appeal, saying:

“The presence of 24 races on the 2023 FIA Formula One World Championship calendar is further evidence of the growth and appeal of the sport on a global scale. The addition of new venues and the retention of traditional events underlines the FIA’s sound stewardship of the sport."

He continued:

"I am delighted that we will be able to take Formula 1’s new era of exciting racing, created by the FIA’s 2022 Regulations, to a broader fan base in 2023. In framing the 2023 F1 calendar, WMSC Members have also been mindful of the timing of the prestigious 24 Hours of Le Mans.”

The 24-race calendar is looking like a stretch, as the current 23-race calendar already seems like a long one.

What's your favorite race of the 2022 season so far? Tell us in the comments below..

