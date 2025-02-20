F1 fans were left raging after some clips emerged on social media of fans cutting down trees to get a better view of Lewis Hamilton's shakedown test in Fiorano. There has been massive excitement about the British driver's move to the Italian team ever since it was announced last year in February from Mercedes.

The seven-time F1 world champion officially made his first appearance as a Ferrari driver on January 20 and completed his first run in the red car a couple of days later. Ever since, Hamilton has been doing TPC on the older generation of cars to get himself acclimatized with the new machinery.

Hamilton came out in the afternoon to get his first taste of the SF-25. The team did a shakedown of the 2025 challenger on its private test track. Fans gathered outside the track to get their glimpse of the 40-year-old driving the new car.

In a video floating on social media, some fans got a bit too eager and started to cut down trees to get a better view of the shakedown run.

F1 fans took to social media to give their reactions to the clip on X, with one fan condemning the act, claiming:

"This is not ok and just ridiculous."

"Yeah this is not a cool thing."

"Lots of new Ferrari kit on these people…this seems unlike normal, past Tifosi behavior…this has a different vibe…"

"That’s disgraceful," wrote a fan.

"There's not even a leaf on em. Come on guys you shouldn't do that," said another.

"Those are not Tifosi, those are unintelligent vandals," claimed another.

Lewis Hamilton previews the 2025 season ahead of the pre-season test

Ferrari driver Lewis Hamilton stated that he was still acclimatizing himself to the Italian team but felt at "home" with them.

As per Crash.net, the 105-time F1 race winner reflected on his first month in Italy and said:

“I'm still acclimatizing - I’ve only been here a month, so I'm still acclimatizing to a completely new car, a completely new way of working, but everyone's bent over backward in this team to make me feel welcome. And I really feel at home.

"I know I'm exactly where I'm supposed to be. It feels natural. It feels right. So I think we've just got to continue to put in the time and take it one step at a time as well. Everything doesn't have to happen on one day. But of course, we have a goal. We have a target, where everyone’s rallying to get there.”

Lewis Hamilton will next be seen in Bahrain, driving in the official pre-season test at the Sakhir International Circuit. He will get one and a half days in the new 2025 challenger.

