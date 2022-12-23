"This is a parody, surely?" - Lewis Hamilton fans criticize PETA for shaming the Briton on his silence over dog abuse

Lewis Hamilton was recently criticized by PETA (People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals) for ignoring dog abuse and not taking a stand against it. The organization's president, Ingrid Newkirk, commented on how the seven-time world champion could use his influence and reach to raise awareness towards the death of several dogs in the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race, a race which is sponsored by F1 owners, Liberty Media.

PETA's official Twitter handle also asked Hamilton to respond and take action on the matter. However, how the tweet was posted and how the comment was passed towards the Briton was disliked by many. Hence, the plea from the organization backfired as hundreds of people started criticizing the comment from PETA's president.

Lewis Hamilton is one of the very few F1 drivers and celebrities who has raised his voice against several negative world events. The Mercedes driver has spoken out against racism, gender equality, animal abuse, and a lot more. He and even his dog, Roscoe, are pure vegans. This shows how much Hamilton loves animals in general and would never ignore or hurt them.

Even though PETA's president or the post from the organization wasn't falsely blaming Hamilton for anything, the aggressiveness in their comments rubbed off the wrong way. It could be true that the F1 driver hasn't looked into the dog abuse happening in the race sponsored by Liberty Media, but it is safe to say that he didn't ignore it intentionally.

Fans react to PETA's strong comments against Lewis Hamilton for ignoring dog abuse

Since Lewis Hamilton has done so much against animal abuse, racism, environmental issues, and more, fans wholeheartedly backed him and counter-criticized PETA. They commented on how the Briton cannot stand against everything negative that has been going on around the globe and use his platform for it.

Fans also pointed out how the F1 driver is already a vegan and has contributed a lot to animal rights and equality. PETA was bashed for picking on a personality who has already done quite a lot for the world.

In their defense, PETA's official Twitter handle replied to several of these tweets, explaining how they support and love Lewis Hamilton. However, he was being shielded by his PR team who were not passing on information about the race and dog abuse to the driver. Hence, PETA decided to use Twitter as a platform to communicate with him.

However, this reply also received a lot of comments on how the excuse was inappropriate and not enough to justify the criticism towards Hamilton.

Overall, many were disappointed in PETA for calling out Hamilton for not using his platform to tackle the dog abuse happening in the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race.

