“This is the most ridiculous thing”: NASCAR’s Parker Kligerman calls out Lando Norris qualifying mixup in China

NASCAR Stock car driver Parker Kligerman claimed that McLaren F1 driver Lando Norris's Sprint Qualifying mixup was the 'most ridiculous' thing.

The British driver found himself in a controversial situation during the Chinese GP Sprint qualifying session as he excelled in the wet conditions at the Shanghai International Circuit.

Lando Norris got his timed lap in SQ3 deleted as he wasn't able to keep his car within the track limits before starting his lap. But his lap was reinstated in the dying seconds of the session after the stewards pointed out that the track limits excursion did not affect his final lap.

In his Money Lap podcast, Parker Kligerman expressed his disappointment over the whole situation and said:

"We got to the end of qualifying and Norris had gone faster but then gets his time removed but they gave him his lap back which hands him the pole and it was just like this is the most ridiculous thing. You had one of the most exciting qualifying sessions and you just ruined it with track limits."

"There's never a time where somebody was watching that and was like oh thank you because I didn't want the payoff of this awesome qualifying lap and the finish. No, I wanted somebody in a white button-down with 50 screens looking at this thing and saying actually you can have your lap back."

Expand Tweet

Lando Norris gives his take on the Sprint format after the Chinese GP

Lando Norris stated that he wasn't 'too fussed' about the changes to the Sprint format as he was focused on driving.

As per F1i.com, the McLaren driver said:

"I just get in and drive the car, I'm not too fussed. I don't know if it's better for the team, for the engineers and mechanics. I'm not sure, so I don't really have an opinion."

"It’s not to make us any happier while driving, or have more fun, so I don't think it's a question for us. When I get told to get in the car, I get in the car. Doesn't make any difference to me."

It will be back-to-back Sprint weekends for the drivers and teams as the Miami GP this weekend, is a Sprint as well.

Lando Norris would hope that he could have a better Sprint race in Miami than he did in China as he fell backward from his pole to P6 and could not show the true pace that he showcased in the main race on Sunday.