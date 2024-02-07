"This is more shocking than Hamilton going to Ferrari": Fans react to the Red Bull-Christian Horner internal investigation

F1 fans expressed their shock at learning that Red Bull team principal Christian Horner was being investigated for his alleged inappropriate behavior with a fellow employee ahead of the 2024 season.

The news has come on the back of several surprising revelations regarding the sport being reported in the past few weeks, including F1's rejection of Andretti's application to join the grid in the 2025 and 2026 seasons as the 11th team and Lewis Hamilton switching from Mercedes to Ferrari from 2025 onward.

F1 fans took to social media to give their reactions to Horner being questioned by external investigators on Friday, February 9, with one claiming that the news about the Red Bull team boss was more shocking than Hamilton's move to Ferrari, saying:

"In some ways, this is more shocking than Hamilton going to Ferrari."

Here are some more reactions:

Some fans predicted that Christian Horner might not return as Red Bull team boss ahead of the 2024 season. One fan joked:

"HR Meeting on a Friday is not good news - bye, don't return to work on Monday thanks"

Red Bull releases a statement about Christian Horner's investigation

The news of the investigation left the F1 community shocked, with the parent company releasing a statement on the matter making the news official.

The energy drink brand claimed that they took the matter very seriously and had already begun investigating the matter internally.

In their statement, Red Bull said:

"After being made aware of certain recent allegations, the company launched an independent investigation. This process, which is already underway, is being carried out by an external specialist barrister."

They added:

"The company takes these matters extremely seriously and the investigation will be completed as soon as practically possible. It would not be appropriate to comment further at this time.”

As reported by Motorsport-Total, Christian Horner's future at the team might not be decided on Friday, as the company will wait till after evaluating the results of the investigation thoroughly before making any substantial changes.

It was reported that the Brit was asked to voluntarily resign from the position of the team principal and CEO of Red Bull Racing. Horner however denied the allegations.

Team's manager Jonathan Wheatley is touted as a possible replacement for Horner's position if the Briton is let go by the team. Christain Horner has been instrumental in the team's success since he took over as the team principal in 2005 and has led them to six constructors and seven driver's championships since 2010.