"This story is quite embarrassing for our sport": Ferrari boss issues verdict on Wolff-FIA saga

Ferrari team principal Fred Vasseur issued his verdict on the Toto Wolff/FIA saga, terming the saga 'embarrassing' for F1.

A few days before the FIA gala, the governing body issued a statement informing that it was looking into media speculation of confidential information exchange between an FOM personnel and a team principal.

This announcement came after a magazine reported a story claiming multiple team principals had complained about a conflict of interest for Wolff and his wife Susie Wolff, who's leading the F1 academy and hence an FOM personnel.

The teams formed a united front and issued a statement that none of them had complained to the FIA, so the governing body had to back down. Talking to Autosport, Ferrari team principal Fred Vasseur touched on the story and called the whole thing embarrassing for F1:

“I think this story is quite embarrassing for our sport. The story started with an article in a newspaper. I don't know if newspaper is the right word. And I think in this situation when you are speaking about an individual, you have to take care of what you are saying."

He added:

“I think it would have been appropriate from the FIA; they needed 24 hours between the (first) announcement and the second announcement. It would have made sense to use the 24 hours before the first announcement (to investigate) to avoid any bad conclusions."

"Even Red Bull was supportive of Toto": Ferrari boss on Wolff-FIA saga

The Ferrari team principal looked at the positives in the entire situation. He pointed to the fact that during the entire saga, it was heartening to see all teams unite.

Vasseur said that even Red Bull was supportive of Toto, which is a rarity:

“After the incident of last week, at least the teams were very united. The first conclusion for me is that we were able to act together, and it's not very often that even Red Bull was supportive of Toto!"

He added:

“And honestly, I think it's a good point for us also to take position and to discuss with the other stakeholders. I think it's the first time the teams together showed something like this.”

Ferrari have often played a key part in its association with the FIA in the past. The dynamics seem to have changed, though, because at the moment, every team appears to be at odds with the governing body.