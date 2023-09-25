"This is truly despicable": Fans shocked at comments made about Michael Schumacher in the Spanish F1 broadcast

A few Spanish Formula 1 journalists recently made insensitive comments on Michael Schumacher's condition. They were made in relation to how the German is currently in a vegetative state and cannot move much or respond. The clip where they made the comments went viral on various social media platforms, and several fans reacted to it.

During a debrief about the sport on DAZN Espana, former F1 driver Pedro de la Rosa stated something about how Andrian Newey should be trembling with fear as Antonio Lobato is coming. Although the meaning behind the comment was not clear, the journalists in the debrief laughed at the line.

"Let Adrian Newey tremble because Antonio Lobato is coming," De la Rosa stated.

After that, Toni Cuquerella was about to use the same line in relation to Schumacher, but Antonio Lobato interjected and commented that the former F1 driver could not tremble.

"Let Michael tremble..." Cuquerella said.

Well Michael, no, he cannot tremble," Lobato quipped.

As soon as people heard this statement, they were angry at Pedro de la Rosa and Antonio Lobato. They complained about how insensitive such renowned faces in Formula 1 were about Michael Schumacher's critical state.

De la Rosa was targeted even more since he is actively connected to the Aston Martin F1 team as its ambassador.

"This is truly despicable thing for anyone to say or laugh about it, let alone someone heavily involved in the industry who should know better. @AstonMartinF1 pls do something, this is not the kind of representative we want in our team," one fan commented.

There were also several comments pointing out that the journalists were not laughing at the condition or statement about the seven-time world champion. They mentioned that the clip cuts abruptly right after the comments made on Schumacher, but starts with a previous statement in which they were laughing.

Of course, no one was denying the comments made on Schumacher, which was clearly passed during the show.

Carlos Sainz on his first meeting with Michael Schumacher

Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz recently opened up about how he met Michael Schumacher for the first time. In an exclusive interview with P1 podcast hosts Matt and Tommy, he recalled the moment.

"I think I was just too naive to realize I was meeting Michael Schumacher. I was just a fanboy but I was not getting too nervous. If I would have met him at 16, when I truly knew who Michael Schumacher was, like when I knew the history of what he had done," Sainz said.

At that time, Schumacher was the star of F1, while Sainz was barely a teenager.