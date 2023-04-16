“This way we will never win!” - Ferrari key figure calls team to ‘end the politics’ and return to winning ways

Lapo Elkann, a former key member of Ferrari’s board of directors, has urged the team to focus on the sport instead of playing politics.

To take a step forward and challenge for titles in Formula 1 again, Ferrari shuffled their backroom staff in the off-season. Mattia Binotto's tenure as the team principal was cut short, and the Italian was replaced by Frederic Vasseur, who joined from Alfa Romeo.

However, three races into the 2023 season, Ferrari look far from their best, as reliability issues continue to plague the team. At the season-opening Bahrain Grand Prix, Charles Leclerc was forced to retire due to a control electronics unit issue. A change in the control electronics unit triggered a ten-place grid penalty for Leclerc at the Saudi Arabian GP, which was just the second race of the 23-race season.

Ferrari sit fourth in the constructors' standings, behind Red Bull Racing, Aston Martin and Mercedes, with few signs pointing to the team improving in the near future. In light of the team's struggles this season, Elkann took to social media to vent his frustration:

“Ferrari needs Seriousness and Winning Team in the Pits and Outside. It’s time to WAKE UP enough with politics and games like this WE WILL NEVER WIN ‼ ‼ ‼ ‼”

He also took a dig at Ferrari's sponsor Santander:

“Santander for me terrible bank.”

That post, however, was quickly taken down by the Italian.

"It always seems to be next year" - F1 journalist doesn't see Ferrari challenging for titles in 2023

Prominent F1 journalist Mark Hughes reckons Ferrari's title challenge will not materialise in 2023.

Speaking on Race F1's podcast, Hughes said that the Maranello-based team limits its potential thanks to decisions made behind the scenes:

"It always seems to be next year with Ferrari, doesn't it? Next year and next year. It's a shame because they've shown they are very creative technically, they are a very good force. It's just decisions that have happened above them that is going to always limit their potential unless there's some recognition of what the real problem is."

Poll : 0 votes