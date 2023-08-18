"This will haunt me until the day I die": Fans react to Fernando Alonso disclosing the biggest regret of his career

Fernando Alonso recently divulged what he feels is the biggest regret of his long career in Formula 1. The 42-year-old has had a lot of ups and downs in the sport, but he pinpointed a single season that stung him the most.

In a small clip of his upcoming interview with the 'High Performance Podcast', Alonso stated that not winning the F1 world championship in 2012 and 2010 was quite hard for him.

The Spaniard also mentioned how the outcome of both seasons could have changed quite a lot of things in his career.

"[Not] Winning a Championship with Ferrari. In 2010 and 2012, we were a few laps away. That probably could have changed the outcome of many things," he said.

In the 2010 and 2012 F1 seasons, Fernando Alonso narrowly missed winning the world championships to Sebastian Vettel, only by a few points. Despite Ferrari not having great cars during those seasons, Alonso still managed to come close to winning a championship with the Italian outfit.

As soon as the clip and the quotes were circulated around social media platforms, several F1 fans reacted to them. People sympathized with Fernando Alonso and how he was robbed of the world championships for several reasons.

Overall, almost everyone was sad to reminisce about the 2010 and 2012 seasons but wholeheartedly praised the Spanish driver for his brilliant individual performance in those two years.

"This will haunt me until the day I die. I legit think about this every other month and get really sad," a fan tweeted.

"He has a better run than Leclerc when he had inferior cars," another wrote.

"Alonso 2012 was one of the best individual driver performance in history," another fan chimed in.

Fernando Alonso on how the second half of the 2023 F1 season could pan out

Although Fernando Alonso and Aston Martin had a brilliant start to the 2023 F1 season, they are currently in a slump as other teams have upped their game.

He told Channel 4 about the performance difference from track to track and how other teams are bringing upgrades.

"I think it depends from track to track and who brings more new parts into the next race. But in the last few events we were named top five because McLaren, Mercedes Ferrari, and obviously Red Bull were in front. Today we are in the mix maybe with McLaren and Mercedes," Alonso explained.

Furthermore, the veteran F1 driver is confident that Aston Martin could still retain a good constructors' position because of the advantage they gained at the start of the season.

“I think the second half is going to be interesting but, after the very strong start that we did, maybe we have in the pocket a few points advantage compared to the main competitors," he added.

Aston Martin is currently third in the constructors' championship, behind Mercedes and Red Bull.