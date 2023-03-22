"This will improve our race pace for sure": Carlos Sainz pinpoints one factor that could completely change Ferrari's campaign

Carlos Sainz is optimistic that Ferrari will introduce improvements that might completely alter their 2023 F1 season.

Sainz and Charles Leclerc finished the Saudi Arabia Grand Prix in P6 and P7 respectively, after failing to get up to the Mercedes combination in front. The Scuderia had already struggled during the first race of the year in Bahrain.

When questioned if this had proven that their issues were not track-specific, Sainz admitted that it had, but he also acknowledged that the team could learn from this. After a difficult weekend in Jeddah, Carlos Sainz acknowledged that Ferrari are not where they want to be, but the Spaniard is optimistic that the team may be able to turn things around early in the year.

The Spaniard said during the post-race interview:

"Right now, we're not where we want to be in terms of race pace, in terms of [the] car in general, the balance even. We just struggled a bit and if we already overheat the tires in clean air, following we just eat them alive."

"Obviously we cannot do magic to bring the developments early, but I know the team is pushing flat out to bring them and this will improve our race pace for sure."

In terms of the SF-23's differences from its previous at the Jeddah Corniche Circuit, Carlos Sainz noted that the team is aware of what they need to improve. He stated:

"We know where to develop the car, we just need time because from the weakness that we saw in Bahrain and we see here, obviously we cannot bring the upgrades as soon as tomorrow."

"But I'm positive that this team is capable of bringing them early in the season, and this could change completely our season, so heads down and time to work hard."

Carlos Sainz thinks Ferrari have little chance against the Red Bull

Ferrari were unable to compete in the race they intended for two consecutive races. Carlos Sainz believes the team has little to gain from the Middle Eastern race, despite the fact that they didn't have any DNFs and achieved double points in Jeddah.

Sainz and Leclerc, who were with the Italian team, placed sixth and seventh, respectively, in the race. The team from Maranello had higher hopes for the second race of the season after starting from P4 and P12.

While the team's position is not ideal, Carlos Sainz believes the team has a lot of work to do. Ferrari, according to Sainz, have to improve their race pace in order to compete with the top teams.

