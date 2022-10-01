"Those in glass houses shouldn't throw stones" - Red Bull accuses rivals of defamation in the cost-cap controversy

Red Bull boss Christian Horner is not taking the accusations of a cost cap breach lying down. Ever since the paddock rumors were made public, allegations have been thrown around about Red Bull allegedly breaching the cost cap for the 2021 F1 season. This saw teams like Mercedes and Ferrari further insinuate that strict action needs to be taken considering the gravity of the situation.

Christian Horner is not taking any of these accusations lightly as the Red Bull boss lashed out at the teams stating that they are 'bang out of order'. Chris Medland shared Horner's reaction on Twitter, stating:

"Horner is clearly livid about accusations that Red Bull has breached the cost cap, saying rival teams are "bang out of order", speaking of defamation and that "those in glass houses shouldn't throw stones". Even went as far as questioning a journalist's impartiality..."

Chris Medland @ChrisMedlandF1 Horner is clearly livid about accusations that Red Bull has breached the cost cap, saying rival teams are "bang out of order", speaking of defamation and that "those in glass houses shouldn't throw stones". Even went as far as questioning a journalist's impartiality... #F1

In another tweet from Medland, he said that Horner suggested all these accusations could have something to do with Max Verstappen being on the verge of winning his second title. He stated:

"Suggestions too that the timing is to take the sheen off Verstappen potentially winning the title this weekend (I did put that idea to a Red Bull team member yesterday who said they thought it was just coincidental)."

Chris Medland @ChrisMedlandF1



Chris Medland @ChrisMedlandF1



Wednesday cannot come soon enough Suggestions too that the timing is to take the sheen off Verstappen potentially winning the title this weekend (I did put that idea to a Red Bull team member yesterday who said they thought it was just coincidental).Wednesday cannot come soon enough #F1

The Red Bull boss, as quoted by AMuS, said that since the FIA revealed that they have not yet completed their assessment, such statements were defamatory in nature. He said:

"These are defamatory statements and absolutely unacceptable. The FIA itself says that they have not yet completed their investigation. It is no coincidence that this has come out, now that Max can take the title. "

Erik van Haren @ErikvHaren Red Bull-teambaas Christian Horner slaat hard terug naar Mercedes en Ferrari:



Erik van Haren @ErikvHaren Red Bull-teambaas Christian Horner slaat hard terug naar Mercedes en Ferrari:



🗣️ "Dit zijn lasterlijke uitspraken en absoluut onacceptabel. De FIA zegt zelf dat zij hun onderzoek nog niet hebben afgerond. Het is geen toeval dat dit naar buitenkomt, nu Max de titel kan pakken."

FIA issues statement amongst rampant Red Bull cost cap accusation

Amongst the rampant accusations that there has been a cost cap breach, the FIA issued a statement, saying that the organization was still in the process of assessing the 2021 F1 season's financial data submitted by the teams. The statement read:

"The FIA is currently finalizing the assessment of the 2021 financial data submitted by all Formula 1 teams. Alleged breaches of the Financial Regulations, if any, will be dealt with according to the formal process set out in the regulations."

It further stated:

"The FIA notes significant and unsubstantiated speculation and conjecture in relation to this matter, and reiterates that the assessment is ongoing and due process will be followed without consideration to any external discussion."

All of this began when multiple publications like AMuS and La Gazzetta reported on paddock rumors that two teams were guilty of a cost cap breach. The rumors are since being discussed in public without substantial proof.

