"Thought that was a McDonald employee": George Russell makes fun of Ferrari driver's overalls for the 2023 F1 Italian GP

George Russell recently took a light dig at Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc's race suit after the 2023 F1 Italian GP.

The Italian F1 team had a special livery and attire for Monza. Along with the car livery, the race suits, t-shirts, and caps were also specially designed to fit the theme. However, since the color scheme was red, yellow, and black, Russell could not help but comment on it live on TV.

While speaking to Channel 4, George Russell was passed by Charles Leclerc. The Mercedes driver stopped what he was saying and chuckled while looking at the Monagasque. After a while, he humorously stated that he thought Leclerc was a McDonald's employee. He quickly realized that he was in an interview and hesitatingly asked whether his statement was not going live in the broadcast.

"Thought that was a McDonald's employee for a second. Is this live? I hope not!" said Russell.

Despite all the jokes, many Tifosi liked the special livery, race suits, and other apparel from Ferrari for the Italian GP.

In the race at Monza, George Russell ended up in fifth place, while Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc finished third and fourth, respectively.

Charles Leclerc on facing extra pressure for being in Ferrari

Charles Leclerc recently explained how his team will always face more pressure due to their popularity in the sport and around the world. The Maranello-based outfit is still the most successful team in Formula 1, even though it has struggled quite a bit in recent history.

When asked by Sportskeeda about whether the extra pressure on his team is unfair, Leclerc explained:

“Unfair or fair, at the end we are Ferrari so of course there's a lot of noise around the team and we need to deal with it. None of us are happy in the team of the performance we are showing at the moment, apart from today, of course, where we are quite proud and happy."

"But the rest of the season for now has been very difficult. And we are also aware so it's normal that people are talking a lot about the team, because Ferrari is Ferrari and because of all the history they have in the sport and now it's our duty to make everything in order to come back at the top,” he added.

Ferrari is currently third in the constructors' championship after overtaking Aston Martin. Of course, the team will continue to encounter pressure from millions of fans until they reach the very top of the table.