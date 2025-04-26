"Thought he said he was cancelling all appointments?": Fans react to Lewis Hamilton's latest public appearance

F1 fans over social media have reacted to Lewis Hamilton's most recent public appearance, with some of them supporting the driver's statement at the event, while others question where his priorities lie currently. Hamilton was in London for a store opening on Friday.

Lewis Hamilton cut the ribbon at the Fanatics Collectibles flagship store in London on Friday. While speaking at the event, the 40-year-old also shared a hopeful message with his fans, as he asked them to keep backing him amid a poor start to life at Ferrari.

"Please keep your fingers crossed. I'm not going to give up. Still we rise right?" said Hamilton. [via Autosport]

F1 fans online reacted to this statement by Lewis Hamilton, and his public appearance in general, with some of them questioning his commitment to Ferrari.

"Thought he said he was cancelling all appointments and was going to be in Maranello this week getting ready for Miami?" asked one fan.

"Perhaps, if you focused on the car instead of proving yourself as a has-been diva, you may actually achieve something. I rue that Ferrari employed him," said another user.

"That’s not the issue. The issue is he’s been past it for 4 years," said another fan.

While many fans criticized Hamilton and his words at the event on Friday, there were also those who remained positive, backing the 7x F1 world champion to come good.

"Yes..he will be back stronger," claimed a fan.

"If Lewis isn’t giving up, his fans certainly shouldn’t be either!" said another user.

"Yup Lewis Still we rise! With you forever!!" said yet another fan.

Lewis Hamilton has only finished once in the top 5 during a conventional race this season, as he continues to struggle with familiarizing himself with the SF-25 challenger. He has also been second to teammate Charles Leclerc in all the conventional qualifying and race sessions in 2025 so far.

Ferrari boss claims he is 'not too worried' about Lewis Hamilton

Lewis Hamilton at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix 2025 - Source: Getty

Ferrari Team Principal Fred Vasseur has claimed that he is not worried about Lewis Hamilton and his early struggles at Ferrari, as he claims to be seeing the required potential from the 40-year-old. Hamilton finished the Saudi Arabian GP in 7th, after having qualified in the same spot last weekend.

Speaking after the race at Jeddah, Vasseur shared that he was "2000% behind" his driver, but also claimed that he is not worried about the Briton's form.

“I am not too worried; if you have a look on what he did in China or what he did in the race in Bahrain last week, or even on the first part of the season except in this weekend, the potential is there for sure," said Vasseur. [via Formula1.com]

Lewis Hamilton's highlight at the Italian side came during the Chinese GP Sprint, when the former world champion grabbed the pole for the dash, and also came home in first at the end of it on Saturday. The former Mercedes man has not been able to push forward from there though, as he has struggled to find the right balance in his car, and has also been underwhelming in qualifying trim.

