"Through goes Hamilton": Watch the epic battle between Lewis Hamilton, Sergio Perez, and Charles Leclerc at the 2022 F1 British GP

Lewis Hamilton, Charles Leclerc, and Sergio Perez were involved in one of the most thrilling battles at the 2022 F1 British GP which drew one of the most iconic pieces of commentary by Sky Sports pundit David Croft.

The late safety car turned the entire British GP last year on its head as Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc had to defend his lead from fresh runners behind him for the last 10 laps.

The Monegasque driver could not hold off his teammate Carlos Sainz for much longer but showcased some outstanding defensive skills against Hamilton and Perez.

He kept the faster duo of Hamilton and Perez at bay for as long as he could on his old heart tires against their new medium tires. But on Lap 46 of 52, his defense was finally breached when Perez pushed him wide on the final corner and gained the podium for himself.

But it was Lewis Hamilton who benefited most from the battle in front of him as he went past both drivers to get the second position for himself. While commentating on the battle, Crofty uttered the words:

"Through goes Hamilton"

Lewis Hamilton speaks on his British GP 2022 podium

F1 Grand Prix of Great Britain - Lewis Hamilton

The Mercedes driver was clearly overjoyed by his P3 finish as it had been a tough season for him thus far until Silverstone.

As per Eurosport, Lewis Hamilton said:

“I gave it everything today and I was trying to chase down those Ferraris but they were just too quick today for us and at the end, I was in the battle with Perez but those guys were just too quick for us on the straights."

The seven-time world champion added:

"We lost a little bit of time in the pit stop and I was chasing and chasing. But this is a huge bonus for us to be on the podium and I am glad everyone was safe at the beginning with that huge crash. I have to give it up to this crowd. Thank you everybody for the incredible support. We do not see this around the world. This is the greatest group we get so I am so grateful for that.”

Interestingly, Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes are in a similar position in the 2023 season as well as they were last year. So, he would hope to repeat his Silverstone heroics once again, and probably to one better than last season to bring joy to his home fans this weekend.

Poll : 0 votes