Throwback to when Sebastian Vettel and Kimi Raikkonen called out Winnie Harlow for waving the checkered flag a lap early at 2018 Canadian GP

Former Ferrari drivers Sebastian Vettel and Kimi Raikkonen lashed out at Canadian supermodel Winnie Harlow after she waved the checkered flag one lap early at the 2018 Canadian GP.

Vettel, who was leading the race, was first to point out that Harlow and Co. had waved the checkered flag one lap early and was heard telling his engineers about the incident on the radio.

Meanwhile, his teammate Kimi Raikkonen was heard cribbing about the situation to his engineer and was asked to 'keep pushing' by the Ferrari pit wall.

Sebastian Vettel eventually won the 2018 Canadian GP from pole position despite Winnie Harlow's big mistake. In doing so, the driver took the lead in the 2018 drivers' championship before eventually losing out to Lewis Hamilton by the end of the year.

With this year's Canadian GP just around the corner, it will be interesting to see who emerges victorious in Montreal.

Red Bull boss talks about the similarities between Max Verstappen and Sebastian Vettel

According to Christian Horner, it is the 'steely, ruthless determination' that sets drivers like Max Verstappen and Sebastian Vettel apart from others.

Vettel, who raced for Red Bull from 2009 to 2014, secured four world championships and came in second place once during that period. In contrast, Verstappen made his debut for Red Bull in 2016 and immediately clinched victory in his inaugural race.

Since then, the Dutch driver has continuously improved and excelled and is well on his way to securing a third consecutive world title.

During an episode of the Extraordinary Tales with Seb Coe podcast, Horner was asked about the standout qualities of these two highly successful drivers. He commended the duo's ability to push the boundaries further and their relentless determination to achieve triumph as the crucial factors that set them apart.

Horner said:

"There [are] so many great talents that you see come through but they’re all different. They all have their own personalities, their own traits, but with the good guys, there is that same steely, ruthless determination that they all share, that I see in Max [and] I saw in Sebastian obviously beforehand. It’s that last little bit, they’re prepared to go that little bit further.”

With Max Verstappen recently breaking Sebastian Vettel's record for the most number of Red Bull wins, it will be interesting to see where the Dutchman's career goes in times to come.

