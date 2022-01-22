Former F1 driver believes a “tired” Lewis Hamilton is distancing himself from Mercedes boss Toto Wolff

A 'tired' Lewis Hamilton is using the ongoing break in F1 to 'distance himself' from Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff, as per former world champion Jacques Villeneuve.

Son of Canadian legend Gilles Villeneuve, Jacques Villeneuve won his one and only F1 world title with Williams in 1997. The former world champion spoke about the Mercedes driver's mindset during an interview with Italian publication La Gazetta dello Sport. He said:

“Lewis (Hamilton) is also a bit more tired; he has had easy seasons after Nico Rosberg’s departure and he really won’t want to have another year like he experienced last season. He thought he could easily bring in the record eighth title and that didn’t happen.”

Hamilton has won the last four of his world titles with races to spare after losing the 2016 championship to Mercedes teammate Nico Rosberg in dramatic fashion in Abu Dhabi. Villeneuve went on to add:

“It’s like a diamond that you have in your hands and then suddenly it’s taken out of your hands. In this way, it hurt much more than if (Max) Verstappen would have simply led the whole race.”

The Briton has maintained absolute radio silence ever since the controversial loss to Verstappen. Reports suggest he could make his first appearance to the press when Mercedes unveil their new car for the 2022 season during a digital launch event.

The seven-time world champion's future in F1 is also the subject of speculation for everyone in the F1 world. Reports indicate the 37-year-old is waiting for the FIA to reveal the results of their internal investigation into the end of the 2021 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. He will decide on his future in the sport accordingly.

Lewis Hamilton's Abu Dhabi injustice 'will never be forgotten,' claims Toto Wolff

Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff feels the injustice Lewis Hamilton had to deal with at the 2021 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 'will never be forgotten'.

The 50-year-old Austrian made the comments during an interview with Kronen Zeitung, an Austrian publication. Wolff said:

“It will never be forgotten. Because what happened to Lewis Hamilton was simply wrong. On that day he was unbeatable. Until the stewards blew a fuse and decided on three infringements of the rules. It's hard to understand.”

Wolff, however, did concede that Max Verstappen was a worthy champion, despite the Briton's brilliant performances during the 2021 campaign.

