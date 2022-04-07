"To bring home a good result in Melbourne, a city with such a big Chinese community, would be sweet" - Guanyu Zhou 'at ease' within the team going into F1 Australian GP

Guanyu Zhou is making the most of his debut season in F1. The Alfa Romeo driver has been there or thereabouts in the first two races of the season and even scored the first points of his career in the Bahrain GP.

Looking ahead to the race weekend, the Chinese driver stressed on executing the weekend perfectly as that was going to be the key to bringing home good points. Zhou was also looking forward to the opportunity to perform and score in front of the massive Chinese population in Australia. Speaking to the media, he said:

“We come here on the back of two strong races but we have seen how executing the weekend well is key to bringing home the points. I am confident we will have another performance at the level we expect and fight towards the front.”

Discussing the comfort he felt within the team and how it could translate into better results, Zhou said:

“I am feeling really at ease within the team, working with the crew and Valtteri [Bottas], and this confidence translates into bigger expectations. To bring home a good result in Melbourne, a city with such a big Chinese community, would be sweet.”

Guanyu Zhou: Melbourne is one of those special races

Guanyu Zhou is excited to race at Albert Park, a track he will be racing on for the first time. The race used to be the opening race of earlier seasons and has seen some exciting races over the years. Modifications have also been made to the track due to which it might be even more conducive to overtakes.

Speaking to the media, the Chinese driver revealed that his main focus was getting used to the track and then trying to extract the best possible result from the car in the race. He said:

“Melbourne is one of those special races, I remember watching the opening grand prix of the season over the years and the special feeling that gave me. I am really excited about being here and I can’t wait to get to know the track, as this is somewhere completely new to me. The first practice session will be very important to get full confidence around the new layout but I am not too concerned about it – my main focus is to extract the most out of the car, as in every other weekend.”

Guanyu Zhou scored the first points of his F1 career in Bahrain and will be looking to continue the same form in the upcoming races.

Edited by Anurag C