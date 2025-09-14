"To my crazy f**ker from Ibiza": Lando Norris leaves a cheeky message for reigning MotoGP champ Jorge Martin on his visit to the San Marino GP paddock

Lando Norris was at the San Marino MotoGP paddock and was spotted strilling around on a scooter with reigning champion Jorge Martin. The pair seemingly had fun together as they spent various moments, leading the McLaren driver to leave a quirky message for the Spaniard once he left the Aprilia racer's garage.In the one-week hiatus between the Italian GP and the Azerbaijan GP, Norris was spotted sport-hopping as he first played Golf at the BMW PGA Pro-Am at the Wentworth Club. He then moved on to the MotoGP paddock, which is currently holding a race at the Misano World Circuit in San Marino, Italy.There, he met with multiple revered figures from the MotoGP sphere, including his idol, Valentino Rossi. However, the 25-year-old spent a large amount of time with reigning champion Jorge Martin, and even left him a peculiar yet hilarious note for the Spaniard, as he wrote:&quot;To my crazy f**ker from Ibiza! Lando.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostOn the other hand, despite winning the 2024 MotoGP championship, Martin is out of contention for the 2025 title as he has a massive, unsurpassable deficit of 458 points to the championship leader, Marc Marquez.While Lando Norris is still in the fight for the drivers' title in the F1 realm. He recently reduced his deficit to Oscar Piastri down to 31 points, though this reduction came along with a controversy at the Italian GP.Lando Norris addresses Oscar Piastri's post-race Italian GP remarks amid intense championship battleMcLaren's Oscar Piastri (L) and Lando Norris (R) at the 2025 F1 Grand Prix of the Netherlands - Source: GettyAt the Italian GP, Piastri was ordered to hand over P2 to Lando Norris after the latter had suffered a slow pitstop. This had left the paddock divided on whether the move was justified under the &quot;fair&quot; banner that McLaren had bolstered after giving the order to the Aussie.While Piastri had shared his reluctance to give up his position over the team radio, suggesting that a slow pitstop was part of racing, he soon gave in to the team's orders. Later, when asked to reflect on the situation at hand, he had asserted that he didn't need to say anything more than what he had already said.Subsequently, Norris also gave his take on Piastri's post-race comments, as the former said (via RN365):&quot;That was beautiful, he said it well. I don't need to add any more. The team is the priority. The team is number one, then the drivers are second. That's how it works.&quot;&quot;We want to try and be in this position for a longer period of time than what they have been at the top,&quot; the nine-time grand prix winner added. &quot;Still early days – it's only our second year of fighting for wins... But like Oscar said, the team gives us these opportunities. Without the team, then we're just fighting for tenth, and none of us want that. So team and the morale, the spirit of the team, is priority, and we're below that.&quot;Lando Norris has eight more race weekends to claw down a 31-point deficit to Oscar Piastri, else the Aussie is likely to win his maiden drivers' crown this year.