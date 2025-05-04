“Today is a different day”: Max Verstappen aiming to do “the best” in Miami GP

Max Verstappen will start the 2025 Miami Grand Prix from pole position, but the reigning world champion is keeping his expectations grounded. In conversation with F1's Lawrence Barretto during the pre-race drivers' parade, the Red Bull driver acknowledged the need to stay sharp amid potential weather disruptions.

After the drivers' Lego parade, Verstappen told F1 via YouTube video (21:12 onwards):

"Yeah, qualifying was really good but of course today is a different day. Uh, so weather-wise, we have to wait and see what happens, but yeah, we'll try to do the best we can.”

Max Verstappen's comments come after a tightly contested qualifying session on Saturday, where he edged out McLaren's Lando Norris by just 0.065s to claim his third pole of the season and second in a row at the Miami International Autodrome. He clocked a time of 1:26.204s in his final flying lap which was enough to secure the top spot despite a minor error at Turn 1.

Pole position Max Verstappen arrives in parc ferme after qualifying. Source: Getty

Reflecting on the effort at parc fermé, Verstappen explained to Martin Brundle via F1:

"It's been a great qualifying, I think we improved the car a tiny amount as well, which helped me to rotate it a bit better. Q1, Q2, Q3 just improving every run, trying to find a bit more the limit. I had a tiny moment on my final lap into Turn 1, so I lost a bit of time there... But at the end it worked out well so I'm very happy to be on pole."

Despite fierce pressure from the two McLarens, Verstappen's ability to dial in consistent sector times proved crucial. With the RB21 steadily improving through each session, the Dutchman remains the man to beat, at least over a single lap.

The top five for the Miami GP will see Max Verstappen start ahead of Norris, Kimi Antonelli, Oscar Piastri and George Russell.

"Quite a bit of LEGO debris": Verstappen weighs in on unique Miami drivers’ parade

Lego drivers parade prior to the F1 Grand Prix of Miami. Source: Getty

Beyond the on-track battles, this year's Miami GP weekend featured a colorful pre-race spectacle that left even the drivers chuckling. In collaboration with LEGO, Formula One replaced the traditional parade with life-sized LEGO F1 cars, each built using over 400,000 bricks and weighing approximately 1,000 kg.

Max Verstappen also took part in the novelty parade but was quick to note the slightly chaotic aftermath. He said via the F1 YouTube video (20:30 onwards):

"I do think they have to sweep the track. There's quite a bit of LEGO debris now on the track. A few cars collided along the way... It's a bit different, that's for sure… Ours was a bit slow in top speed, so we slowly dropped back throughout the lap. I think it's more important to actually clean the track at the moment."

The Dutch driver's relaxed tone offered a welcome contrast to the intensity of competition, but the LEGO cars did indeed leave traces across the Miami International Autodrome.

Max Verstappen leads Andrea Kimi Antonelli during the F1 Grand Prix of Miami. Source: Getty

Meanwhile, race day in Miami could be shaped as much by nature as by engineering. According to updated forecasts, thunderstorms are expected around 14:00 local time, with the worst weather aligning precisely with the 16:00 race start.

In case that happens, the FIA will issue a precautionary note under Articles 11.9.2.a and 11.9.3.n of the International Sporting Code. With public safety in mind, there is a possibility of race suspension should lightning approach the area, enabling on-site personnel to shelter accordingly.

