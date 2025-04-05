"Took a long time and a lot of erroneous f**king around from Red Bull, but they’ve found the cure": F1 influencer reacts to Yuki Tsunoda's debut

Yuki Tsunoda was brought into the Red Bull stable after a sudden turn of fortunes as the Austrian giant sacked Liam Lawson. With his first qualifying session underway, the Japanese driver has already done better than his predecessor as he passed through the challenge of Q1, urging F1 influencer Josh Revell to deem that the team has finally found its way.

The 24-year-old was snubbed for Lawson in the 2025 Red Bull F1 seat initially. However, in the first two race weekends, the Kiwi was unable to score a solitary point in the RB21.

Meanwhile, Max Verstappen took on the responsibility to score the points solely and stood second in the Drivers' championship ahead of the Japanese Grand Prix weekend. Witnessing this, Red Bull's senior figures decided to swap Tsunoda in the RB21 from the Japanese GP onwards.

Tsunoda's debut was met with people downplaying his race weekend by deeming that the second seat at Red Bull was cursed. Despite this, he initially showed impressive pace in the free practice sessions and made his way through Q1 during the qualifying session in a respectable 7th position.

This led F1 influencer Josh Revell to assert that the Austrian giant has finally got his way around, and wrote on X:

"It took a long time and a lot of erroneous f**king around from Red Bull, but they’ve found the cure Yuki is THE guy."

However, Tsunoda's day in the qualifying session ended in the very subsequent session as he was knocked out in Q2, qualifying 15th.

Max Verstappen had praised Yuki Tsunoda's Red Bull debut after Friday outing

Yuki Tsunoda (L) and Max Verstappen (R) at the F1 Grand Prix Of Japan - Source: Getty

With Max Verstappen allegedly being unhappy with Liam Lawson's sacking, the Japanese driver's initial results in the car earned him praise from the Dutchman. Observing the closeness in pace, the reigning champion said, via PlanetF1:

"I think Yuki started off really well today. Even though FP1 and FP2 was very chaotic for everyone."

On the other hand, Yuki Tsunoda qualified 15th, but his predecessor, Lawson outfqualified him in the Racing Bulls car in 14th. This will make for an awkward position on the grid tomorrow as the two will start within a few meters of each other when the green lights go out.

The home hero will potentially have to make a comeback drive during the Grand Prix to showcase that he is deserving of the seat in the Milton Keynes-based squad. However, Red Bull is expected to give Yuki Tsunoda a bigger timeline to prove his worth in the Austrian outfit before their patience runs thin.

This would mean Liam Lawson's road back to the senior team will not be in a fast-tracked manner yet again.

