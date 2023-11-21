Top 3 records Max Verstappen missed out on in the 2023 F1 season

Max Verstappen has had arguably the most dominant season in F1 history, but there have been some records that the driver has missed in the 2023 season.

Verstappen has dominated the sport for the second consecutive season and won his third title in as many years with ease and no competition. On his way to becoming one of the most successful drivers in F1 history, the Dutchman notched up records like winning the most races in a season and the most consecutive races in the sport.

However, below are three records that will elude Max Verstappen this year.

Three records that will elude Max Verstappen in 2023

#1 Most pole positions in a season

Despite winning a record-breaking 18 race wins and counting in the 2023 season, Max Verstappen has only started the race in pole position 11 times. The Red Bull driver has been in the pole position most of any driver this year, but it won't be enough to break Sebastian Vettel's record of 15 pole positions in the 2011 season while driving for the Austrian team.

However, the Dutch driver will cap off the year with double-digit pole positions, which will be the most he has accumulated in his career.

#2 Max Verstappen will miss out on Ayrton Senna's record

Verstappen has been rapid in the qualifying session this season driving the RB19, putting it on pole position 11 times. But that won't be enough for him to come close to three-time world champion Ayrton Senna's record of eight consecutive pole positions in the sport.

The Brazilian racing legend clinched eight pole positions back-to-back in the 1989 F1 season driving for the McLaren F1 team fighting alongside his teammate Alain Prost in arguably one of the best title battles. Max Verstappen could only manage five consecutive pole positions in 2023, from Monaco to Silverstone. With just one race remaining, the record will stand with Senna for now.

#3 Podium in every single race in a season

The three-time world champion came very close to becoming only the second driver in the history of F1 to stand on the podium in every single race in a championship season.

Back in 2002, Michael Schumacher stood on the podium in all 17 races that year, winning 11 of them. Verstappen, though, will not achieve this feat after he missed out on the podium at the 2023 Singapore GP, where he finished P5 due to several setup and technical reasons that restricted him from challenging for the podium positions.