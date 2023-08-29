Top 5 F1 races with the highest number of overtakes

The recently concluded Dutch F1 GP was one of the most chaotic races of the season which saw mixed conditions catching out many drivers but it did manage to create a very unexpected record.

Heading into the weekend in Zandvoort, fans were prepared to witness history as Red Bull driver Max Verstappen was eyeing a ninth consecutive race win to match Sebastian Vettel. The home hero did not disappoint his adoring crowd and duly won the race for the third consecutive year to match the record.

However, given the mixed conditions throughout the race, the Dutch F1 GP broke the record of the 2016 Chinese GP to feature the most amount of overtakes on track. The race saw 186 overtakes throughout the course of 71 laps breaking the previous record of 170.

Apart from Zandvoort and Shanghai, Brazil 2012, Turkey 2011, and Canada 2011 also feature on the list with 158, 132, and 129 overtakes to round off the Top 5 positions.

Ferrari F1 driver 'can't wait' for the 2024 car after poor Dutch GP showing

Charles Leclerc stated that he cannot wait to drive the 2024 car as he has been struggling with the current machinery since the beginning of the season and it was pretty evident in Zandvoort as well.

As per F1.com, the Ferrari F1 driver said:

“It’s great to hear that and obviously I can’t wait. First, I’ve got a season to finish in 2023, but we can only go in another direction because at the moment the car is really difficult to drive. It’s just very, very difficult to be on the limit."

“I think we are particularly struggling this weekend and even more so than what the balance would slow us down, just because we need to be so far off the limit. As soon as you get close to the limit, you just really don’t know what’s going to happen. That’s exactly what happened in my Q3 lap, so it’s a difficult situation.”

Ferrari’s head of chassis, Enrico Cardile also addressed the issue and said:

“Next year’s car will not be an evolution of this year’s car like this year’s car has been compared to last year’s car, but it will be a brand-new car – different chassis with different design, different rear end to allow our aero [department] to better develop the car to achieve their targets.”

It will be interesting to see if Ferrari can get back to being more competitive in the 2024 season like they were in the 2022 campaign.