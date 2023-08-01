Top 5 records Max Verstappen could break in the 2023 F1 season

The 2023 F1 season has witnessed an awe-inspiring performance by Max Verstappen, the reigning two-time world champion. The Dutchman has been on an extraordinary run, securing a jaw-dropping 10 victories out of the 12 races so far, and never finishing below second place in the remaining two races.

Having already rewritten the record books by surpassing Ayrton Senna's consecutive wins record, Verstappen now sets his sights on breaking five more significant records. After the summer break, he will be setting his sights on them.

#1 Most wins in a season

F1 Grand Prix of Belgium

With 10 wins already under his belt in the 2023 season, Max Verstappen's pursuit of victory shows no signs of slowing down. As there are 10 Grand Prix weekends remaining, the possibility of reaching an astonishing 20 wins is not beyond the realm of possibility.

Furthermore, the reigning two-time world champion holds the current record for the most wins in a single season with 15 triumphs. If he maintains his relentless pace, he could surpass his own record.

#2 Championship lead record

In 2002, Michael Schumacher achieved a remarkable feat by leading the championship for an impressive 37 consecutive races during his dominant tenure with Ferrari.

Max Verstappen now has the opportunity to eclipse this record in the 2023 season. Should he secure his third world title without ever relinquishing the championship lead, Verstappen's reign at the top will extend to an astounding 39 consecutive races. This period spans from last year's Spanish Grand Prix to this year's Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

#3 Most wins as a percentage

F1 Grand Prix of Belgium

Back in 1952, Alberto Ascari set the bar high with a win percentage of 75 percent across a shorter season of eight races. Even the great Michael Schumacher's phenomenal 2004 season, where he won 72.22 percent of the 18 races, could not surpass Ascari's record.

However, Max Verstappen's dominance in 2023 has been nothing short of exceptional, with his current win percentage sitting at an astonishing 83.3 percent. If he continues this relentless march and emerges victorious in all the remaining races, he could achieve an incredible win percentage of 90.91. This would firmly establish him as one of the greatest drivers ever at just 25.

#4 Most consecutive wins

Sebastien Vettel's record of nine consecutive wins in the 2013 season, while driving for Red Bull, seemed like an insurmountable milestone. Max Verstappen, though, has been on a remarkable streak of eight successive wins leading up to the summer break, with his most recent triumph at the Belgian GP.

With just two more wins, the Dutchman will surpass Vettel's record, etching his name into the annals of F1 history as a dominant force on the track.

#5 Most championship points in a season

The 2023 season has seen the introduction of more races, and the inclusion of more Sprint races, resulting in a higher potential for points accumulation. In the previous season, Max Verstappen set a new points record with an impressive tally of 454.

Even more impressively, at the halfway mark of the 2023 season, Verstappen has already amassed a mammoth 314 points. If he continues this blistering pace and reaches the milestone of 500 points, he will obliterate his previous record and leave an indelible mark on the F1 history books.

Max Verstappen's 2023 F1 season with Red Bull has been one for the history books, and the Dutchman shows no signs of slowing down. With several records still within his grasp, fans and pundits alike eagerly await the second half of the season to witness more record-breaking performances from him.

As Verstappen continues to redefine the limits of Formula 1, it's safe to say that the 2023 season will be remembered as one of the most awe-inspiring in F1 history.