"Top priority is the good of the team" - Kevin Magnussen brings honesty to Haas, along with 'bad humour and bad body odour'

Things are surely looking up for Kevin Magnussen this season. The Danish driver was out of the sport at the start of the season but a twist of fate has brought him back into F1 with his old team Haas.

When asked what he brings to the team, the Danish driver, in his typically witty manner, replied:

“Bad humour and bad body odour!”

The 29-year-old has now matured on his second shot in F1. He claims to understand the concept of the team as he emphasized that more than anything, the top priority for the season is the good of Haas. Magnussen claims this is especially true when it comes to helping out his young German teammate Mick Schumacher, who has had a struggling start to the season.

The Dane said:

“Of course, I want to finish ahead of as many drivers as possible in every race. That goes for Mick [Schumacher], too. But the top priority is the good of the team. I know that sounds like a catchphrase, but I learned about the team concept during my time off due to the birth of my daughter and other racing classes in which we raced together as drivers. Don’t get me wrong, I don’t actively go to Mick and offer him all my information. But if he asks me, I will share all the data with him and always give him an honest opinion.”

Kevin Magnussen had made a scintillating return to F1 in Bahrain

Kevin Magnussen made a strong return to the sport as he finished in points in Bahrain. The Haas driver completed his first race of the season in fifth, owing to the DNFs suffered by both the Red Bulls. Speaking about the race and the targets this season, the Haas driver emphasized that the target for the season is finishing in P4 as the top 3 teams, Ferrari, Red Bull, and Mercedes are in a league of their own. He said:

“That was fantastic, but only possible because the two Red Bulls were out. Ferrari, Red Bull, and Mercedes are in their own league. Our goal is to be best of the rest. The seventh place behind the six drivers of the top teams felt like a victory. It’s the same in the championship. We want to be fourth. That would be like a world title for us.”

Kevin Magnussen has scored 15 points this season while his teammate is yet to open his account. Haas as well currently finds itself 8th in the constructors' standings with 15 points.

