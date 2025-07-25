"Totally washed without Rocketship": Fans reacts to Lewis Hamilton's disappointing sprint qualifying

Ferrari's much-awaited rear-suspension upgrade was sought to help the scarlet duo at the Belgian GP weekend, but Lewis Hamilton was knocked out of sprint qualifying in SQ1. The Briton spun the SF-25 in his do-or-die attempt, leading fans to criticize him for having a torrid qualifying session.

Ad

After months of waiting, the prancing horses were decorated with the new rear-suspension upgrade that both Hamilton and Charles Leclerc tried out at the Belgian GP weekend. The pair secured their places inside the top 10 during the free practice session, but they were far away from the top of the leaderboard, causing early concerns for the team.

Moreover, these worries transcended into the sprint qualifying session as the seven-time champion was in the relegation zone but was slated to make his way out of the bottom five by the end of SQ1. But, these hopes were crushed as his rear axle locked up entering the bus stop chicane, resulting in him finishing the session in 17th.

Ad

Trending

Fans soon took notice of Hamilton's situation at Ferrari and drew comparisons to how he had been at the front end of the field, as he only had a solid car to begin with in the first place.

"Totally washed without Rocketship," wrote a fan on X.

Oriental Darter @orientaldarter LINK Totally washed without Rocketship

Ad

"Hamilton is an awful driver man," one fan wrote.

"Even as a Hamilton fan i cant even deny he is one of the worst drivers on the grid, if not the worst at the moment. Its so bad im not even mad about it 😂," another fan wrote.

A host of other fans also shared their take on the ordeal:

Ad

"Lewis carmilton should just retire," one netizen wrote.

"That car and the team is not right for him at all, should’ve retired," another netizen wrote.

"Lewis you can't park there mate," another netizen joked about the matter.

However, Lewis Hamilton was the first sprint pole winner in 2025 and had an equally respectable qualifying attempt for the Miami sprint.

Ad

Lewis Hamilton was disappointed after being knocked out in SQ1

Lewis Hamilton after spinning at the bus stop chicane at the Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps at the F1 Grand Prix of Belgium race weekend - Source: Getty

Lewis Hamilton had high hopes with Ferrari after finishing fourth in the past two races. Fans equally had themselves stoked for the Belgian GP weekend, hoping for a turnaround for the Maranello-based squad.

Ad

On the contrary, these ambitions soon went down the drain with his spin, which came as a surprise to the Briton as well, as he shared in the post-sprint qualifying attempt:

"I spun. First time... in my career."

Moreover, when asked about the Ferrari's feeling in his hands, Hamilton delivered a dejected statement:

"Not great. Yeah, there's really not more to say."

Hamilton's SQ1 elimination meant that Charles Leclerc was left as the sole flag bearer for the Prancing Horses.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Geetansh Pasricha Geetansh is a journalism student and has a nose for news in the motorsport world. His favorite driver is Sebastian Vettel and wants to meet his idol one day. Know More